Shoreham hope win over Wick kick-starts rise up league table
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke O’Neil gave the Musselmen an early lead at Crabtree Park and Harley Damario made it two on the quarter-hour.
Josh Irish swiftly pulled one back for the Dragons but there was no further scoring.
Shoreham's fifth league win of the season keeps them 17th but puts them in touching distance of a number of clubs above them, while Wick are 13th, now just four points ahead of the men from Middle Road.
The Musselmen’s chairman Stuart Slaney said: “The first half of this season has been marginally better than this time last season and getting some more points on the board at the end 2024 gives us some platform to push on and move further away from the relegation zone.
"Four points from our past two games was what we needed, and we now need to build on this.
"Our next three games are all at home and it is vital we take advantage of this and pick up more important points from these matches.
"Our form and performances have picked up which is crucial for this time of year given our position in the table.
"We are looking to bring in a couple of players to help.
“If our form follows us through January, we should start to see us climb the table and get to that magic safety number.”
Shoreham host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday. Wick visit Crowborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.