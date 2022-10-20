East Preston 2 Shoreham 4

SCFL Division 1

Shoreham’s fine start to the season continued with a 4-2 win at East Preston.

Shoreham on the way to goal at East Preston | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Harry Heath, Levi Martin, Marcus Richmond and Alex Fair got the goals at The Lashmar to put the Musselmen fourth – as the only unbeaten team in the division.

For EP, in 11th, a MoM performance from Carl Bennett wasn’t enough as their slow start cost them.

Manager Chris Horner said: “Scoring as the half closed made things a bit better at half-time and the boys grew in to the game.

" Matt Storm equalised for us after a lovely through ball from Sam Brice played in Sean Culley who turned to lay it off for Stormy to slam home.

East Preston hit back v Shoreham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“The second half was total dominance from us as chances went begging but Shoreham showed why they’re unbeaten in the league by grabbing two towards the end against the run of play.

"We have a young team who get better every game but our lack of experience when things get tough is holding us back at the moment.

"This was probably our best performance but it wasn’t enough in the end. We look forward to Selsey at home next Saturday.”

Shoreham chairman Stuart Slaney said: “We were very lucky to take three points as we didn’t play well. It goes to show even when we are playing poorly we can still nick the win.

Worthing Women on their way to claiming a point v Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Onerebelsview

"The team was a bit depleted which gave the opportunity for fringe players and our youth.

"Two of our regular U18s, Henry Day and Harry Robins, made their league debuts coming off the bench.

" The club’s youth ethos is working well and it’s good to see our youth players getting an opportunity to show what they can do. On Saturday, we host Dorking Reserves – we will need to be at our best.”

Godalming 0 Wick 1

SCFL Div 1

Zac Harris grabbed a late winner as Wick took three points in terrible conditions away to promotion rivals Godalming.

Harris used his pace alongside fellow substitute Dave Crouch to tip the balance when he entered the fray in the second half.

And he was rewarded when his 86th minute free-kick found the far corner after taking a deflection to leave the Dragons a point behind leaders Epsom & Ewell.

Torrential rain and a bumpy pitch made life difficult for Wick, who were under heavy pressure from the hosts.

But the defence repelled the Godalming attack with Ryan Barratt, Nathan Hawker and Harry Williams standing firm.

Oli Chick and Jack Bingham nullified the danger down the flanks.

Wick have notched four wins in their past five matches.

“This win was even more satisfying than the one in the Senior Cup because we really had to knuckle down and work hard for the three points,” said Dragons boss Lee Baldwin.

“We lost to an injury-time goal at Godalming last season so it was satisfying to turn the tables on a day when everything was against our style of play.”

Faversham 1 Lancing 3

Isthmian south east

The Lancers moved up to 13th in the table with a superb win at Faversham.

Louis Veneti was back after missing three games through injury while Darius Goldsmith and Marcus Allen also returned.

A change in formation worked well for Lancing, while Veneti was the spark that ignited a much livelier attack.

Lancing’s attacking momentum got its reward on 35 minutes. Finn Daniels-Yeoman won the ball and fed Tyrone Madhani. He looked up and picked his spot, driving the ball low into the far corner to give Lancing a deserved lead.

It took only five minutes for Lancing to increase their lead. Mo Zabadne delivered a superb pass, setting Ashley Mutongerwa in behind in the corner, and he delivered a low hard cross to the near post where it was met by Reece Hallard who hammered home from a couple of yards.

Immediately after the restart, Darius Goldsmith won a corner and when it was not cleared, Veneti finished clinically to put Lancing three up.

Lancing keeper Alieu Secka was booked after a coming-together of attacker and goalkeeper in what seemed to be a 50/50 challenge.

From the free-kick Danny Rumbol was left with a tap-in to make it 3-1.

Faversham put Lancing under pressure in the final quarter but, well marshalled by Marcus Allen, Lancing withstood the pressure.

MoM, decided by travelling fans, was a tie between Daniels-Yeoman and Allen.

DAVE WILMOTT

Steyning Town 4 AFC Uckfield Town 0

SCFL premier

Steyning Town's terrific run of form continued with an emphatic win at home to mid-table AFC Uckfield, making it a club record ten straight wins in all competitions.

On a sunny but blustery afternoon at the Birchwood Shooting Field a hat-trick from Jack Langford, taking his season’s tally to 15, and a superb late solo goal from sub Dom Johnson-Fisher wrapped up all three points.

On six minutes Steyning went in front when Langford got on the end of a neat ball in from the right from Josh Rondel and netted at close range.

After the break Steyning continued to press and MoM Langford completed his hat-trick with two breakaway goals in quick succession.

Late on, fresh-legged Johnson-Fisher cut in from the left, leaving several opposition players in his wake to shoot wide of the AFC keeper to find the bottom corner to crown a club record-setting performance.

Kevin Green has assembled a quality, committed squad of players and the team have gelled well over the past ten matches, producing 37 goals and conceding just seven.

Dulwich Hamlet became the first team to stop Worthing Women winning and scoring this season as a close-fought affair ended goalless. The draw away from home leaves Worthing second in the London and South East premier, two points behin Millwall Lionesses.

Yapton 0 Del Utd 2

West Sussex League Div 1

Good spells were enjoyed by Yapton, but by and large their efforts on goal were narrowly high or wide of the target.

Yapton were behind after 30 minutes and it was on the break a few minutes from time that the lead was doubled as Aaron Tague and Josh Dean failed to cut out a Del free kick.

AFC Fernhurst 1 Yapton Res 1

WSL Div 3 South

Yapton's Dave Boltwood was pressed into service as referee for the first half-hour when the appointed official travelled to wrong venue.

He eventually arrived, but not before Boltwood had awarded a penalty to Yapton when Tom Legge was brought down. Bradley Legge converted.

Fernhurst deserved their second-half equaliser. scored by Steve Baldwin. Dan Gill went close to another for Yapton, twice in each half.