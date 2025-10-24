Back where he belongs: Tommy Widdrington’s return to Eastbourne Borough has brought a massive response from supporters.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after taking Borough on the road for his first two games in charge, Tommy will return to the freshly-named Connect Management Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) for the visit of Chesham United in National South.

Widdrington enjoyed five largely successful seasons at Priory Lane, before moving in 2017 to a post at Coventry City. His character and his legacy were imprinted into the club’s DNA – and actually aligned with the principles on which the old Langney Sports had been founded. Work hard, talk straight, be honest with everyone and loyal to your teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy was also an innovator – witness his switch to daytime training, and his opening of an embryonic academy. And he brought the club stability, on tight budgets, and plenty of success and excitement.

Tommy Widdrington back on the Borough beat at Maidenhead last weekend | Picture: Nick Redman

I had the privilege of the first interview, first time round – and I still have the notes. Introduced by the wonderful and late lamented Mike Spooner, on a freezing February morning in 2012, we threw him the first curve-ball: would you rather a heart-stopping 3-3 draw, or a dreadful, dour 1-0 win?

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before!” was the smiling response. “But I’ll take the 3-3 draw plus a winner in stoppage time!”

Second time around, Tommy has many of the same issues to deal with. His new employer will have discussed targets and objectives, and both owner and manager will be setting sights high in the medium to long term – Widdrington has agreed a five-year contract at the Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But first, he must create a winning team and a winning mentality, and his players must step up week by week, ninety minutes at a time. The dismal early results will count for very little if – by December or early New Year – Borough have garnered fifteen or twenty more league points, and made decent FA Trophy inroads.

The Sports in action at Maidstone || Nick Redman

Last Saturday’s focused and disciplined victory at Maidenhead was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Maidstone United, which for the manager was frustrating rather than disastrous.

“I thought it was a game of fine margins. At half-time it didn’t feel like a 0-2 – we’d twice given the ball away too easily and taken a punch on the nose. And we needed to come out punchier ourselves in the second half,

“We took the pats on the back on Saturday, and we have to take the kick up the backside from Tuesday night. Now we’ll have worked hard in the week, and we must come out on Saturday with a smile on our faces – and put a smile on the supporters’ faces!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are learning about me just as I am learning about them. There are certain non-negotiables, and they know it, but there is nobody (in the squad) whom I can’t go forward with.

“These have been tough times for our supporters, who were superb for us in these two games. I hope they are seeing glimmers of change. It’s for me to give them – like the players – hope and encouragement!”

He’s not the Messiah. He’s just a football manager. But he’s a very shrewd thinker, a motivator, and a knowledgeable guy. He’s a players’ manager and a people’s manager. And with the Priory Lane Popular Front still behind him, Tommy can set new standards and new targets, and write new chapters in the Eastbourne Borough story.