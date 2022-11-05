Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown — a founding member of the Sidemen, Europe’s largest YouTube collective — joined the club for training on Tuesday (November 1), alongside his brothers Manny and Jed Brown.

All three brothers were evaluated by coaches and staff during the session for possible inclusion in the team for the Reds’ FA Cup match against Accrington Stanley today (Saturday, November 5).

However, they did not appear in the squad – instead taking their seats in the stands to support the team.

Photo: Cory Pickford

“It was over my head as to why we couldn’t do it in the end,” said interim manager Lewis Young, after a 4-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley saw the Reds exit the FA Cup in the first round. It’s something the owners are big on.

"Unfortunately they couldn’t be involved today. I do believe they are going to be signed for the foreseeable [future]. As long as they are training well, they will be up for selection.”

Young was asked if any of the brothers could feature for Crawley in the weeks to come.

He said: “Whoever signs up for the club will be up for selection. We are just trying to get results.

Lewis Young said Tobi, Manny and Jed Brown 'will be up for selection as long as they are training well'. Photo: Cory Pickford

"If they are good enough, they will be involved in the match day squad.

“I’ve been looking at everyone on the whole and just trying to base my team selection on that.

"Everyone has trained really well. That’s why you saw how many changes I made today. If anything I would have made more.

