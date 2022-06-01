Sidley United announce new management duo

Mark Linch and Arron Scrace will serve as Joint-managers of the team which will play in the East Sussex Football League.

Linch joins the club having previously led Little Common in the SCFL whilst Scrace ran the side last season as the team narrowly missed out on winning the Division One title.

The pair replace John Carey, who left the club after guiding them to the Mid Sussex premier and Sussex Intermediate Cup double, before joining rivals Hollington United.

Of his appointment Mark said: "It's exciting to be back involved with local football with Sidley United as we look to continue to develop and drive the club forward within the community."

Scrace added: "I am looking forward to the challenge and in working alongside Mark I believe that together we can continue to deliver success for the club."

The Blues have been busy behind the scenes since the end of the last campaign and are exploring opportunities to bring the club back into Sidley for the first time in almost a decade and hope to be able to make further exciting announcements in due course.

The club is still actively looking for sponsorship and would welcome interest from local businesses who wish to partner the Blues.

Sidley United offer plenty of sponsorship opportunities and, as a community club, look to actively work with our sponsors across our platforms. If you are interested in supporting the Blues please contact the club via the website or on social media.

Bexhill United held their awards night last weekend. The winners were: Player Of The Year - Joe Summerbell; Players Player - Joe Summerbell; Supporters Player - Kyle Holden; Golden Boot - Jack Shonk; Goal Of The Season - Jack Shonk; Young Player of the year - Ollie Hull.

Bexhill United (Tuesday, July 26, 7.45pm kick off) and Sidley United (Saturday July 16, 3pm kick off) will both play Westfield FC in a pre-season friendly.