Sidley United complete notable double - then manager Carey steps down

John Carey has stepped down from his role as first team manager following the successful conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Sidley said: "John took over the reins in 2017 following a successful period under former joint managers Adam Day and Owen Ball. In his first campaign, he steered the club to a third place finish in the East Sussex Football League before winning the title the following season - after which the club joined the Mid Sussex Football League in the Championship Division.

John Carey with Sidley's two trophies from a great season

"The 2019/20 season saw Sidley crowned winners despite Covid affecting the end of the campaign and the side were promoted into the Premier Division. The 2020/21 season had the Blues on course to win the title in our maiden campaign before a significant break in the season due to Covid rather derailed their bid.

"This season, John has been at the helm as the Blues successfully clinched the Premier Division title and also secured the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup for the second time in the club's history.

"As the club cannot play County League football at Little Common, John has decided now is the time to step down. There is a longer term plan for the club to get their own ground back which will enable us to play senior football but until this happens the club is unable to go higher than Step 7.

Sidley United lift the cup / Picture: Simon Roe Photography

"A fiercely determined character, John has striven to bring success to the club throughout his reign and we thank him for everything he has done for us during his time at the club and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The club is now actively looking for a new management team to lead us for next season. Those interested should contact the club directly."

Carey said he felt he had taken the Blues as far as he can. “After a lifetime being involved as a player, I began my management career with Sidley... it is with great regret that I have decided to resign from this position after such a great successful period.

“It was my goal when I took the job to get Sidley back into the county league after 10 years without achieving this. We have just won the Mid Sussex premier division, which puts you into the county (SCFL) league, where Sidley should be.

“In the past four years we have achieved three promotions in doing this, which is some achievement I feel. It’s taken a lot of hard work and putting together such a great squad takes time.

“Unfortunately the committee do not seem to want the same as myself and the players. It is their decision as it’s a lot more commitment. I do find this extremely disappointing as a lot of hard work and commitment has gone into the past four years.

“Winning the Sussex Intermediate Cup again shows the hard work and effort the lads have given me, it was the icing on the cake for me and I feel very proud of what I have achieved with this group, and the boys should be proud too. After winning the cup final I knew I’d done what I set out to do.

“There are no hard feelings, I have had a great four years, just want different things, and I wish Sidley all the best for the future. But it’s time for me to start a new chapter.

“The success has not come easy. I feel very privileged to have such a great group of players and a management team. I have to say a big thank-you to Mark Funnell, my assistant, and my brother Lee Carey for coaching the side with us,

“I’d also like to thank Gino Forte for all he’s done for Sidley over the past three years putting money into the club and sponsoring both kits each year. Without people like that around in local football, clubs struggle.

“I’d also like to thank Darren at Colours Timber and Sid at Mowgli’s Indian restaurant for sponsorship which is a massive help.”

Sidley, for their part, insisted it was not a case of the committee 'not wanting the same thing' - it was simply that moving up divisions was not possible at the moment.

Before kick-off in the cup final the Blues were presented with the Mid Sussex trophy which they won earlier this month. But it was Jarvis Brook who had the better of the opening 25 minutes.

A smart low save by Dan Hutchins denied Brooks’ Liam Edwards before Blues finally began to wake up with Lee Carey unleashing a dipping effort which flew wide.

It was still somewhat against the run of play when the ball fell to Charlie Cornford on the left of the area and he turned his man and fired a low shot underneath the Jarvis Brook goalkeeper.

There was no doubting the Blues’ quality for the second goal. Josh Elliott-Noye worked tirelessly to win the ball on the left and get a cross in which was controlled and smashed home by Paul Rogers on 56 minutes.

Jarvis Brook got back into the game with a slice of luck as a free kick from Edwards on the left floated over everyone, including Hutchins, to nestle in the net.

Carey’s strike from distance came back off the woodwork on 82 minutes while Edwards responded for Brook with a low strike towards the near post as the game entered six minutes of stoppage time.

Soon the referee blew the whistle and Sidley had won the Intermediate Cup for the second time in their history.