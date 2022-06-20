Sidley United launch second team in East Sussex League

The side will be led by Ash Carey and Darrell Shaw as joint managers.

Carey has experience of the ESFL through spells as a player at clubs including Bexhill AAC, Ninfield United and Little Common and he played last season for Sidley United in the ESFL.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carey said "I am looking forward to starting out in management alongside Darrell, who I know well. I am confident we will work well as a team and that we can work closely with Arron and Mark (the first team managers) to continue to bring success to this great club".

Darrell Shaw

Darrell Shaw returns to the club having begun his playing career with the Blues as a youngster when chairman Dickie Day was manager. Darrell also played for Little Common under current joint first team manager Mark Linch as well as a spell at Bexhill United.

As a manager he has led The JC Tackleway and Bexhill AAC in recent years. Shaw said: "I feel like I'm coming back to where it all started for me all those years ago. Together with Ash we will aim to push the side closer to the first team. It might take us a little bit of time but this is what we want to achieve".

Sidley said: "We look forward to working with them and wish them well for the coming season. If you are interested in joining the club as a player, getting involved behind the scenes or sponsoring the club, please get in touch."

Sidley United are also proudly participating in the Rother Community Lottery. Supporters of the club can get involved with tickets for £1 a week to earn a chance to win the top prize of £25,000 and the club benefits from 50% of ticket money raised if you select us as your good cause. For more information please see https://www.rothercommunitylottery.co.uk/support/sidley-united-fc or contact the club directly for more information.