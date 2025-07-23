Silverware lifts Burgess Hill Town as they gear up for premier return

Gary Mansell says the Burgess Hill Town squad are building up nicely to their Isthmian Premier Division return.

​The Hillians are just over a fortnight away from the start of the new league season, which brings their return to step three after several seasons in the Isthmian South East.

They are four friendlies through a run of seven that are preceding the league opener at Potters Bar Town on Saturday, August 9.

Hill are starting the league season with six straight away games while their new 3G pitch is finished, and Mansell admits that will test them.

Burgess Hill Town with the Ann John Trophy after their win at Hassocks | Picture: Phil Westlake

But he says there’s a buzz around the club as they gear up for the new challenge ahead.

So far in friendlies they’ve won at Steyning Town, drawn at Horsham and lost at Haywards Heath Town – and on Saturday they lifted the season’s first silverware when they won 2-1 at Hassocks to claim the Ann John Trophy.

Mansell said: “Pre-season’s going well. It’s been up and down but that’s what pre-season is. We’re trying new things and availability is not always 100 per cent.

“Our new signings (Jaden Perez, Josh Spinks and Roco Rees) have all had plenty of game time and have done well.

“As has been said, we retained the vast majority of last season’s squad. But we are still looking to add a couple to the squad in areas where we need more depth.”

Mansell said work on the new pitch at Leylands Park was going well but playing the opening six league games away was not ideal.

But he added: “We will be getting a pitch that suits our style and later in the season. I think we’ll have five home games in a row, so it works both ways.”

One of those early away trips is to Lewes on bank holiday Monday, August 25.

“It’s nice to see the fixture list – there are six Sussex derbies to look forward and some very strong opposition,” Mansell added.

Mansell said everyone at the club was delighted to win the Ann John Trophy as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Hassocks in a good workout for two sides from Mid Sussex who gained promotion last season.

It saw a record breaking amount raised for St Peter and St James Hospice, with £2,830 collected.