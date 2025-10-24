Simon Leslie: Belief is back at Eastbourne Borough, now let's build on it

What a difference a week makes.

With our first league win of the season and the first under new manager Tommy Widdrington, it really felt like the tide has turned.

You could see it on the pitch, feel it in the stands, and most importantly, see it in the fans’ faces and smiles.

The energy was back, the noise was back, and the belief has returned.

Players and fans celebrate the win at Maidenhead last Saturday | Lydia Redman

Tuesday night’s result was a setback but the performance offered more positives.

And this weekend, Priory Lane will be known as the Connect Management Stadium – after the company agreeed to sponsor the stadium for the next two years.

It wasn’t just the first team flying the flag for Borough pride last week.

Mark Standen’s under-18s showed incredible fight and composure, winning on penalties to reach the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup, earning themselves an away tie at Stevenage. A huge achievement for our young stars and a real credit to Mark and his team.

Our women’s team also kept their brilliant run going with a 1-0 win over Hastings, staying top of the table. Another clean sheet, another three points and another reminder of just how much talent and determination there is throughout this club.

Earlier in the week, we said a final goodbye to Billy Vigar, our former striker who so tragically died after sustaining a head injury in an accident during a match. He was laid to rest on Monday. It was a sad day but one filled with warmth, laughter and fond memories.

May he rest in peace and may we continue to play with the heart and passion he loved to see. As everyone said, heaven got a superb number nine.

Next Tuesday (October 28) we play Chichester City in the Sussex Senior Cup and we will be donating all gate receipts to the London Air Ambulance service. We would love to see Arsenal, Hastings, Eastbourne and Chichester fans, in fact fans of any clubs – you are all welcome in any football kits as we remember Billy.

Back to National League South matters, and if last weekend showed us anything, it’s that the tide is turning. The belief is back. The Borough heartbeat is strong again.

The white away kits are back in stock and give you a chance to win a holiday in Barbados for sharing your pictures online – #borotobarbados

So tomorrow, turn up for Tommy. Turn up for the boys. Turn up for the town in your numbers and let’s give him a welcome he deserves.

I am also delighted to share news that the documentary Owning Eastbourne will be released in November. It follows the club during the 2024-25 season and gives you an insight into what it’s like to run a non-league football club.

See you at the Connect Management Stadium tomorrow – let’s make it another weekend to smile about.