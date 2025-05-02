Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a season. What a ride. And now, we stand on the brink of something truly extraordinary – a play-off semi-final that could take us one step closer to the dream promotion.

This Sunday at 3pm, we face Maidstone in that play-off semi-final. After a campaign full of heart, grit, and unforgettable moments, we are just two matches away from achieving what many thought was an impossible dream. After last year’s false start, we finished just one point behind the champions. So close.

Eastbourne, we need you more than ever. Your team needs you. Your town needs you.

First, a massive thank you to the incredible 2,700-plus supporters who packed the Reach TV Stadium last weekend. You were not just spectators, you were the heartbeat of that electric 3-0 victory over Weston-super-Mare. The passion, the noise, the pride, you lifted the lads to another great performance. You truly were our 12th man.

Fans and players celebrate last Saturday's win - and are ready for more such scenes on Sunday | Picture: Lydia Redman

Now, we need you to do it again, even louder, even prouder, even bigger.

I am calling on every Borough supporter, every football lover, every proud Eastbourne resident: this is your moment, your call to arms. Bring your voice. Bring your family. Bring your neighbours. Bring your friends. Bring your passion.

Let us fill the Reach TV Stadium to capacity. Let us create an atmosphere so fierce, so unstoppable, that the roar of Eastbourne shakes the very foundations of Priory Lane and drives our team straight into the final.

This will not just be a match. It will be a festival of pride, passion, and community.

We are making Sunday a day to remember, with family fun, entertainment and celebrations from the moment the gates open until the final whistle. And when we win, the celebrations will continue long into the night. No work on Monday for most of us.

By the way, a huge thank you to Lotus Labels for sponsoring this massive occasion.

This is our town. This is our team. This is our moment.

Let us make history together.

Come on, Eastbourne – THIS IS OUR TIME!