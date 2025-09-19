Simon Leslie: FA Cup runs, league battles and a bicycle kick to savour – exciting times at Eastbourne Borough
The men’s first team marched into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a confident 4-0 win over Epsom & Ewell. Next up in the Cup is a trip to Southampton to face Sholing FC, with the Sports aiming to keep the FA Cup dream alive and bring more magic to Eastbourne.
Before that, all eyes turn to tomorrow’s (Sep 20) bottom-of-the-table clash with Salisbury FC. It’s a must-win game, with Borough determined to turn recent performances into vital league points. Tickets are discounted til midnight tonight at ebfc.co.uk.
Meanwhile last Sunday morning, brought a moment to remember when a young girl in our youth ranks scored the perfect bicycle kick goal, filling the whole club with pride and sparking cheers from everyone including the opposition.
It was the kind of strike you dream about and it summed up the spirit and talent running through Borough right now.
Sometimes we are all so consumed with the first team, we miss the most important things going on at the club.
The EBFC Women continued their brilliant start to the season with a 3-0 league victory over Bognor Regis Town, keeping their unbeaten run alive. Now, all eyes turn to this Sunday as they face Tooting Bec in the second round of the FA Cup, looking to keep the momentum going.
Entrance is free – and I can tell you its a great afternoon out.
With youth stars shining, the women flying high and the men battling, these are exciting times at the ReachTV Stadium.
Come down and support us this weekend – there’s always something special happening at Eastbourne Borough.