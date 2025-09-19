It’s been a week full of drama, pride and excitement at Eastbourne Borough, with big results and unforgettable moments across the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men’s first team marched into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a confident 4-0 win over Epsom & Ewell. Next up in the Cup is a trip to Southampton to face Sholing FC, with the Sports aiming to keep the FA Cup dream alive and bring more magic to Eastbourne.

Before that, all eyes turn to tomorrow’s (Sep 20) bottom-of-the-table clash with Salisbury FC. It’s a must-win game, with Borough determined to turn recent performances into vital league points. Tickets are discounted til midnight tonight at ebfc.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile last Sunday morning, brought a moment to remember when a young girl in our youth ranks scored the perfect bicycle kick goal, filling the whole club with pride and sparking cheers from everyone including the opposition.

Smiles from manager Matt Gray as he congratulates the FA Cup hat-trick hero, Pemi Aderoju | Picture: Lydia Redman

It was the kind of strike you dream about and it summed up the spirit and talent running through Borough right now.

Sometimes we are all so consumed with the first team, we miss the most important things going on at the club.

The EBFC Women continued their brilliant start to the season with a 3-0 league victory over Bognor Regis Town, keeping their unbeaten run alive. Now, all eyes turn to this Sunday as they face Tooting Bec in the second round of the FA Cup, looking to keep the momentum going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance is free – and I can tell you its a great afternoon out.

Eastbourne Borough Women have also brought FA Cup excitement in recent weeks | Picture: Nick Redman

With youth stars shining, the women flying high and the men battling, these are exciting times at the ReachTV Stadium.

Come down and support us this weekend – there’s always something special happening at Eastbourne Borough.