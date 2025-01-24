Borough battle during the draw with Slough Town

Imagine a force so powerful it can turn dreams into reality.

That’s energy – it is the secret sauce that’s transforming Eastbourne Borough into an unstoppable force.

It’s not just about showing up; it’s about showing up with that electric buzz that makes magic happen on and off the pitch. Energy is everything. It fuels us, drives us forward, and determines how we perform.

Without it, we lose our spark. When the energy is good – exciting, positive, and brimming with belief – it’s amazing what we can achieve. When its not, you don’t want to know what happens then.

Opinions given and sought at Slough

And speaking of magic... How’s this for spectacular? Our defence hasn’t blinked for 750 minutes. That’s right – SEVEN AND A HALF GAMES without letting a single ball cross the line.

They say defence wins titles. Well, our backline aren’t just defending; they’re building a fortress. And remember we are unbeaten in the league at the ReachTV Stadium this year.

Some critics might be muttering about our last performance vs Slough, but here’s the real story: teams are setting up walls to stop us playing. Challenge gratefully accepted! With the creative talent we have in our squad, combined with our unstoppable spirit and your incredible support, we’ll find a way through.

Slough had four difficult games – on Saturday they got their mojo back and even when we went down to10 men, we were really effective. It’s the energy and togetherness that make our club special.

Tomorrow’s going to be huge. We’re hosting Chelmsford City at the Reach TV Stadium. My good friend Spencer Gore is bringing his in-form team, eager to repeat their previous victory over us.

But this time? This time it’s different. This time we need YOU – every single one of you – to turn our stadium into a cauldron of noise and passion.

The league table is tighter than ever, with every match feeling like a cup final. But here’s the thing – when we combine our belief, effort, and that special Eastbourne energy, we’re capable of anything. So grab a friend and come on down and make a difference.

So here’s the battle cry: Tomorrow, let’s show Chelmsford the true meaning of home advantage. Let’s make the Reach TV Stadium roar with Eastbourne pride!

This incredible journey? It’s just beginning. And we’re writing this story together. It’s been a great week for the club – the women’s team reached their cup final and the under-18s are into their semi-final.

Bring the energy. Come on Boro!