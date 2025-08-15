What a game we had away at Farnborough to open the new National League South campaign – a hard-fought draw that showed spirit and grit and the team starting to gel.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The travelling pink Army were so loud and proud, and made me feel especially excited for the season ahead.

Now, all eyes are on Priory Lane for two massive home games in just a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up, tomorrow, Saturday, August 16, we take on Hornchurch. Then, just three days later, on Tuesday 19, Dover come to town.

The new-look EBFC team are starting to gel nicely, says Simon Leslie | Lydia Redman

I want Priory Lane bouncing, buzzing and booming with energy. This is your invitation bring the kids, bring the noise and bring the passion.

We’re not just here to play football. We’re here to create memories. We’re here to make Saturdays and Tuesday nights something special for our community.

If you were at our last home game, you’ll know what a smash hit our friends Game on Mobile were with their amazing gaming bus – the kids loved it, and yes, they’ll be back tomorrow. A huge thanks to them for being our first match sponsors of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a special shout-out to S&C Slatters, our ball sponsors for Saturday, who have generously donated their hospitality box to a local charity – that’s the Borough spirit!

Borough celebrate Freddie Carter's goal at Farnborough with the travelling Pink Army | Lydia Redman

We’re also excited to welcome the brilliant sports nutrition brand HIGH5 as our new dugout sponsor. They’ll be keeping our lads fuelled with energy gels for the matches ahead. Check them out at Highfive.co.uk

I also want to welcome and thank Stephen Rimmer Solicitors and The Beauty Training School for joining the journey and supporting our teams.

And here’s something for the whole town to get excited about – the padel courts are docked in England and should be up at Priory Lane in the next 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For everything non-football, from fitness to events and more, follow Priory Lane Events on Instagram – that’s where you’ll find all the latest.

Let’s fill The ReachTV Stadium, let’s bring the same noise we made at Farnborough. Let’s show Hornchurch and Dover what it means to come to Eastbourne.

This is more than football. This is our town, our club, our community. See you all tomorrow.

Tickets are discounted til midnight tonight (August 15) at ebfc.co.uk.