If you’ve ever wondered what all the buzz around Eastbourne Borough is about, now’s the time to jump on board – writes club owner Simon Leslie.

The past couple of weeks at the ReachTV Stadium in Priory Lane have been absolutely electric, and whether you’re a die-hard football fan or someone who’s just curious, there’s no better time to get involved.

Let’s start with the amazing women’s team – what a season they’ve had!

They’ve not only won the double but are now through to two more finals. And they won the league without conceding a single goal!

Eastbourne Borough Women lift the Sussex Challenge Trophy - picture by Lydia Redman

It’s been brilliant to watch and it’s a real testament to the mix of fresh talent and experienced players coming together. Huge kudos to Chris Day and his incredible squad for giving us our first piece of silverware as part of the new ownership group. What a moment for the club.

And now let’s turn our attention to the men’s team – things are getting seriously exciting here: six games unbeaten and sitting pretty in third place in the league.

Borough on the way to winning at Aveley last weekend - picture by Lydia Redman

The atmosphere around the club is absolutely buzzing, and we need YOU, Eastbourne, to come down and see exactly why non-league football is so special.

To make it even sweeter, if you hold a season ticket for any league team, you can watch us for just £5 this week. Yes, you read that right – football for a fiver.

There’s no excuse not to come and see what all the fuss is about.

With just seven games left in the season and the weather finally turning in our favour, now is the time for us to rally together and make this season one to remember.

We need the town’s full support to make sure Eastbourne Borough become a force to be reckoned with. So spread the word – tell your friends, your colleagues, your neighbours and everyone you know.

Share it on social media, shout it from the rooftops and let’s show everyone that Eastbourne can have a football club that we can all be incredibly proud of.

In the past six games, we’ve scored 15 goals and conceded just four, and we’re not slowing down.

Tomorrow (Sat Mar 22) we promise you a blockbuster performance against Farnborough (3pm kick-off). You won’t want to miss it. Get there early for some live music, great drinks, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream or pizza – we’ve got the lot.

Eastbourne, we need you – let’s make these final weeks of the season something truly special. Come and be part of the excitement and adventure.