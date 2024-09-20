Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m disappointed – deeply disappointed – for many reasons. But I still believe everything happens for a reason. Last weekend we lost to a better team on the day, and while we know we can play better, we didn’t show it. There are no excuses – we didn’t deserve to win, and that’s the hard truth.

But what stings even more than the loss is the lack of support when it mattered most. Just 50 fans from Boreham Wood walked into our home and made more noise than we did. That was a hammer blow to the heart of this club. This isn’t just about football – it’s about our town, our community. We needed a cup run this year. We needed the town to rally behind us. And yet just 650 of you showed up.

It’s incredibly tough when you’re driven by a vision for something bigger, but the people or institutions around you don’t match that energy or urgency. The gap between our ambition and the reality we’re facing can feel overwhelming, especially when we’re trying to create something that lasts – something meaningful, not just for me or the club, but for the entire community and town.

Look at what football can do – look at Brighton! They generate hundreds of millions from their football team. And yet here in Eastbourne, we’re talking about closing or reducing leisure facilities. How can we let that happen? We’re on the verge of securing a partner for padel courts, and just last week, we moved closer to bringing a biohacking centre to Eastbourne. The potential here is enormous, but we cannot do it alone.

The team are united - but is the town fully behind the club's vision, asks Simon Leslie | Picture: Lydia Redman

We want more for this club. We want more for this town. We want Eastbourne to be proud of Eastbourne Borough and its 50 teams, its community, and its ambition. But right now, the club’s vision isn’t being matched by the town. Yes, I am so grateful to the businesses that are supporting us, but too many don’t see the bigger picture. This isn’t just about sponsorship or a transaction—it’s about relationships. It’s about being part of something bigger. It’s about making Eastbourne a better place to live, work, and thrive. We’re all in this together.

And it’s tough. This week alone, we’ve had to replace the youth goals, fix more leaks, and clean up the mess left behind by those who don’t realize what it takes to keep this club going. We had to pay for five scans on the players, each costing hundreds of pounds. Every single penny that comes into this club goes straight back into making it better. Running a football club is hard, expensive, and often thankless work.

And without the backing of the businesses and community, it sometimes feels impossible. But then, on Sunday mornings, we see it—the families, the kids wearing our colours with pride, the future of Eastbourne. And I remember why we keep fighting.

That’s why I’m asking – no, pleading – with you: come out and support us tomorrow as we take on Slough Town at home. This is more than just football. This is about showing that Eastbourne stands together. We are a community club in every sense of the word, and we want you to be a part of it. If football’s not your thing, that’s okay – there’s always something happening here. For instance, after the game, we’re hosting a first-class comedy night with Kevin McCarthy, Bob Mills, Pierre Hollins, and Patrick Monahan. It’s going to be a brilliant night, and you can grab your tickets from the events team at [email protected] or by calling 01323 766265.

Want to get involved? Visit us at ebfc.co.uk and find out how you can be a part of the club’s journey – whether it’s by becoming a supporter, volunteering, or sponsoring a team. Every bit of support helps us grow stronger together.

This club is more than just a game – it’s about pride, community, and what we can achieve when we come together. Eastbourne, we need you now more than ever. Let’s build something special, something we can all be proud of. Check out all our upcoming events, matches, and ways to support at ebfc.co.uk. Join us and make a difference today.