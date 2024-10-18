Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I can’t wait for Saturday, and the biggest game of the season so far!

We have a massive clash against Torquay United at the ReachTV Stadium, and it’s one not to be missed. Both teams have hit strong form, so this one is shaping up to be an absolute cracker. Off the back of our brilliant win over Welling, we’re sitting third in the table with 21 points from 11 matches. Not bad, eh?

The big news is that Adam Murray has Brad Barry, Yahya Bamba, and Pierce Bird all back in the squad. Brad’s leadership on the pitch is invaluable, Bamba’s raw pace on the wings will be a nightmare for defenders, and Pierce Bird’s defensive steel will be crucial if we’re going to keep Torquay at bay.

This game is more than just about points; it’s about proving ourselves. We’ve got some unfinished business with Torquay, after last season’s results didn’t go our way. A win on Saturday would not only keep our promotion ambitions on track but send a clear message—Eastbourne Borough is a force to be reckoned with.

Borough in action v Slough at the ReachTV Stadium - and they're back there tomorrow with Torquay in town | Picture: Lydia Redman

I’ve been busy off the pitch, It’s been a whirlwind since our last home game. Sure, we had that slip-up in Essex a couple of weeks ago, but I’ve been running around, trust me! I’ve been shouting from the rooftops about what we’re building here. From DigiFest in Eastbourne to football podcasts, the buzz around the club has been nothing short of electric. We are making lots of progress at the moment and I hope to be able to unveil some of the latest news in the coming weeks. I promise you will be excited.

And it’s not just the men’s team bringing home the wins. Last weekend was fantastic for both our men’s and women’s sides, with victories across the board. Winning is contagious, and you can feel that energy buzzing around the whole club right now.

The importance of home support, I can’t stress this enough—our supporters are vital. You’ve always been our 12th man, and the ReachTV Stadium needs to be rocking this Saturday. The players feed off that energy, and a full house can be the difference between a thrilling win and a narrow defeat. The players themselves will tell you: it drives them to rise higher still – to give that extra 10% when it matters most.

Football hasn’t always been a central part of Eastbourne’s identity, but we honestly believe that’s changing. Sure, we have long had three clubs in town, and we respect those loyalties. And plenty of locals support Brighton or London clubs. But it need not always be either/or! We share a common passion – did I say obsession? – with the beautiful game.

Days like Saturday are what it’s all about—these moments and the memories they create, reminding us of the power of football to unite a community. Let’s fill up ReachTV Stadium, raise our voices, and back the boys. And hey, Albion are up in Newcastle, so all you Seagulls - why not come down and make some noise for your local club?

When the stadium’s rocking, it gives the team a massive lift. Let’s show Torquay United what Eastbourne is all about!