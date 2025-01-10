Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well, well, well... what do we have here? Fifth in the league and flying high after another win!

Talk about digging deep! Our warriors in red and white showed their true grit last weekend, battling every minute to snatch a massive 1-0 win against a tough St Albans side at the ReachTV Stadium.

It wasn't pretty, it wasn't easy, but it was exactly what championship contenders are made of. Fighting til the 96th minute - you love to see it!

And speaking of fighting spirit, here's a stat to make you smile - we haven't tasted a home defeat in the league since March.

Borough's battling qualities were on show in the New Year's Day draw at Worthing - picture by Lydia Redman

That's the kind of run that dreams are made of – built on sweat, determination and good old-fashioned Borough courage. And we haven’t conceded a goal in over 400 minutes.

Now we've got 12 massive home games left at our beloved ReachTV Stadium, starting with tomorrow's showdown against Truro.

Remember them? They've already had a taste of Borough magic this season, but tomorrow's another day and another chance to show what we're made of. We might even have some fresh faces ready to make their mark - new heroes in the making?

I just hope their fans get home easier than I did from Truro!

Adam Murray is masterminding the Borough promotion push | Picture: Lydia Redman

Borough family: we need you more than ever! Whether you've been cheering from the stands since before I could walk, or you're just discovering the joy of Borough life, this is your time to shine.

Every chant, every roar, every "Up the Sports!" echoing around the ground makes a difference. Our lads aren't just fighting for three points - they're fighting for glory, and they need your voices to help them get there.

So grab your mates, bring your family (yes, even that cousin who supports that other team), and let's turn the ReachTV Stadium into the loudest ground in the league. The promotion push is on and you won't want to miss what happens next.

If tomorrow's performance shows half the heart we saw against St Albans, backed by the Borough faithful in full voice, Truro won't know what's hit them

See you tomorrow, Sports fans - let's make some noise that they can hear all the way to Truro!

We got new fancy hot dogs, pizza and best burgers in the league.

And make sure you check out the events at ebfc.co.uk, we have an open mic event tonight - come and perform.

Up the Sports!

by Simon Leslie, owner of Eastbourne Borough FC