Simon Leslie: Ryan Reynolds and I share view: running a club isn’t just about football

I am writing this from the Carden Park Hotel in Chester, where the men’s first team are having a few days away training, bonding and really getting to know each other, writes Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie.

One night we witnessed the new players showing off their singing voices! And I shared my story and my ambition for the season ahead. This is going to be a special year for our club and town, and the butterflies in my stomach are evidence of this.

I might pop over to Wrexham and give them an update on our progress. I know Ryan Reynolds is keen to see us do well. He and I have been sharing the same message for a year now.

This is not just about football, but also life lessons for the players: I am an ally, a mentor and maybe one day a business partner. I have committed to supporting them in their careers, during and post football.

Simon Leslie in the Big Apple| Pic supplied

New sponsor alert: I am so pleased to announce that DP Goodwin have become the latest local company to join our journey, as the new dugout sponsors. This family business, who specialise in electrics, building and solar are the perfect partner as we grow at Eastbourne Borough. Thank you to Dan and Frasier for your support.

Without businesses' help, this club would not be able to put on so much for the community. We are doing our best to promote Eastbourne wherever we can.

You can watch my recent interview at the New York Stock Exchange on our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

You might have seen the cameras at the ground last week, as filming of So You Bought a Football Club is now under way. If any member of the fans or community would like to feature, please reach out to the club.

Eastbourne Borough beat AFC Croydon Athletic 4-2 in last weekend's friendly | Picture: Lydia Redman

Just one more column after this before the season starts proper! We are excited and prepared and we look forward to seeing you all loud and proud.

Season tickets will remain on sale until August 9 – the cheapest way to watch the club. If you have a business, buy some for the company, don’t give the money to the taxman, support your local team! See eastbourneboroughfc.ktckts.com