Simon Leslie: Some days it’s easy to enjoy the Eastbourne Borough ride

The question I’m often asked is, “Are you enjoying it?”

Last weekend, as we won on penalties at Dorking in the FA Trophy, the answer was easy – what’s not to enjoy about a cup win against league rivals?

But football doesn’t allow for complacency. You can’t get too high or too low. It’s all about staying calm and never letting logic overshadow the magic of the game.

Every team wants to beat us, and we expect a battle every time we play. That challenge drives us to keep improving, and I firmly believe we’ve only scratched the surface of the potential of this group.

Eastbourne Borough - in yellow - in action in their FA Trophy success at Dorking | Picture by Lydia Redman

We have a world-class leadership team, a squad with incredible depth, and a growing fan base that supports us home and away with unwavering passion and new found belief.

Eastbourne Borough is really on an exciting journey, and I’ve had the privilege of sharing our story recently – on the Rising Ballers podcast last month and at Soccerex in Miami last week, the world’s largest football conference. Our town and team is finally getting the exposure it deserves, and it’s only going to get better.

While we’re on the topic of support, a massive thank you to the amazing local businesses that joined our family as partners last week, Banya Fostering, Sweet Cherry Publishing, Mark Bishop Plumbing, and Odonti Dental.

Your support not only helps the club but also strengthens your own business by being part of our journey. We want to encourage as many businesses to include us in your marketing plans – it’s a win-win for everyone.

Max Metcalfe celebrates Eastbourne Borough's win on penalties | Picture: Nick Redman

If you follow our social media, you’ll have seen some incredible viral moments – one video last week hit over 10 million views and a million likes! That’s more than insta-famous; it’s a testament to Zac and Kyle, our content team, who deliver best-in-class social media that puts Eastbourne Borough on the map.

After a Sussex Senior Cup win at Lewes on Tuesday, in front of our fantastic and loud Pink Army, we march into this weekend: we’re back in league action against Bath City at the ReachTV Stadium. A special thank you goes to Ross Greenwood of ABC Drainage for sponsoring the game.

The team are pumped to get back to winning ways in the league.

This is our only home league game in November, with no return here until December 14 – so we need you all to come out and support the team.

And we have been drawn away against Boreham Wood in the FA Trophy, that will make it four times we play them this season, you cant make this up!

See you tomorrow – let’s make it a day to remember!