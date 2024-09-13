The magic just keeps building, doesn’t it? It feels like a lifetime since we took on Dorking Wanderers, with the crowd buzzing and the atmosphere electric, writes Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie.

I can’t tell you how proud it makes me to see our stunning red-and-white kits, and that gorgeous pink one, everywhere – lighting up the town, flooding social media and making Kodak moments at every home and away game.

Our latest adventure took us all the way to rainy Cornwall, but even there, the Pink Army was out in full force, loud and proud. The victory was sweet, and I celebrated with fish and chips and a pink cider! That’s next-level. Even a seven-hour cab ride home at 3am – after Eastern Airways cancelled my flight – couldn’t ruin that unforgettable weekend.

Now, tomorrow…

Borough's Pink Army had plenty to celebrate at Truro - but will Borough's fine form continue into the FA Cup? Picture: Nick Redman

Tomorrow is HUGE. We’re back at ReachTV Stadium, welcoming Boreham Wood in the greatest football competition in the world, the FA Cup.

Sure, Boreham Wood have had some good runs in the past few years, but let’s be real: this is our year. And for me, this one’s personal. I spent a chunk of my life just six minutes from their ground.

So, I’m asking you: bring the energy, the songs, the passion. Let’s show Boreham Wood who we are. Eastbourne, it’s time to shine.

We’ve started the season on fire, sitting second in the league with just one defeat in eight games. It’s a beautiful thing to see. The form from the end of last season has carried over, and we’re tough to beat, with just two losses in our past 20. Let’s keep that momentum going.

And hey, #Borogram is back! You can win a long weekend in Miami for two, courtesy of our amazing sponsors, ReachTV, Connect Management and Norwegian Cruise Line. Check out this week’s programme and hit up our social media for all the details. Tag and follow @connectmgt @norwegiancruiseline and @reachtvnetwork, snap a pic of yourself in the pink kit, and hashtag it #borogram.

Lastly, a massive shoutout to Mango Insurance and Eastbourne Property Shop, who are sponsoring tomorrow’s game. The support from local businesses lets us put on a show at Eastbourne Borough. Tickets are up for grabs at ebfc.co.uk.

Tomorrow is going to be one for the books. Let’s make it special.