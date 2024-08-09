Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are getting ready to welcome you all back to Priory Lane – or as it is now known the ReachTV Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an age waiting for this day to come. I’ve likened it to waiting for my first born. All the training’s done, the boys are ready, Adam and his team are ready and we are looking forward to you, our 12th man, to make as much noise as you can.

If you have spent the last season saying “I must go watch a game!”, then tomorrow is your chance. We welcome newly promoted Chesham United to Eastbourne, we hope they will bring a couple of busloads of fans to cheer on their team and we will give them a Seasiders welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We still have a few more spaces in the Cramp and Mullaney Lounge, which is looking fabulous: reach out to the club on [email protected].

Eastbourne Borough in the pink last week at Lewes | Picture: Lydia Redman

It’s been a busy month already! Last weekend we had 40 influencers playing on the pitch to raise money for BBC Children in Need, and Pudsey brought the teams out.

Thousands of pounds were raised and we gave so many kids a great day out: lots of shirts and memorabilia were signed, selfies taken - and millions of views of our ground, changing room and badge have boomed over the internet.

You have until midnight tonight to pick up a season ticket, which gets you the cheapest access to the stadium, and to get discounted tickets for tomorrow. Do you like the new pink away kit? The team have said it’s brilliant! Everything is available at ebfc.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s certainly been a busy week getting all the players sponsored. A few away shirts are still available: reach out to the commercial team [email protected]. I had the pleasure of meeting, and am looking forward to working with Christopher Marsden from Anytime Fitness in Eastbourne.

The man loves this town, has the most superb gym and together we are going to be partnering to make sure we keep the players in perfect shape, both physically and mentally. It’s the smart people around this town who, if we all come together, can make a difference in the town.

I would like to thank Lynnwood Bibbens from ReachTV for agreeing to sponsor the stadium this season, and help us share our message all around America. As the largest sports network in travel, and broadcasting in 90 US airports, their support is a blessing to us this season.

We are so grateful for all our sponsors: Les Saunders, for example, continues to be a kind and super fan, who has sponsored a player for so many years. It doesn’t matter what you do, every single contribution makes a huge difference to this club. Thank you all so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne, we need your support! Eastbourne, we need you to sing, shout and be proud. Forty six league games are ahead of us, and come next May we will all be a brilliant mood. Tomorrow, our film crew are filming, and they would love to talk to as many fans before the game.

I got to see Hello Dolly at the Palladium this week, and there was a lovely line: “Money is manure, if you spread it on lots of young things, it grows!” Well we are spreading our money on so many young people every week, and together this club and this town will bloom.