Simon Leslie: We need whole town behind us for what could be amazing season

After a small hiccup on the road in Hampshire last week, the boys returned to winning ways with a delightful double triumph over the bank holiday weekend, writes Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie.

These were fixtures we faltered in last year, making our current form all the more thrilling, especially given our squad’s early injury woes. We eagerly await the arrival of George Alexander, and at the time of writing, this weekend could bring his debut.

Tomorrow (Saturday) we welcome Dorking Wanderers and expect another fierce challenge from Marc White and his team. He says that everyone elevates their game when facing Dorking, and it seems Eastbourne Borough have a similar effect on our opponents, often drawing out their best performances. I think Farnborough used up all their luck versus us last week!

We’re expecting our largest crowd of the season so far, so if you’ve not been before, why not make your first visit to the ReachTV Stadium and join us in our quest for a third consecutive victory? It’s a feat we haven’t achieved in quite some time.

Fans and players alike enjoyed the bank holiday success at Weymouth | Picture: Lydia Redman

On a personal note, I’ve returned from a rejuvenating holiday and am brimming with enthusiasm to ensure that both commercially and operationally, we shine over the next few months. We’re eager to involve more companies, welcome new fans and amplify the energy as we strive to rise through the ranks.

Holly, Adam, Louis, Alan, and I are dedicated to making this the most memorable season ever for our club. The Cramp and Mullaney Lounge has been buzzing with activity, and we’re sealing deals with gusto.

This summer has been a whirlwind of excitement. We’ve welcomed an exceptional new chef who will tantalise your taste buds with a refreshed menu, and our calendar is packed with exquisite events right up to Christmas. We’re already taking bookings for festive parties, so please contact Julie at [email protected]

The new pink kit has been a sensational hit, even making an appearance in @_formz’s Premier League Roundup on Instagram.

Don’t miss out – you can get yours at ebfc.shop before they’re gone.

The pink army has been a vibrant force, traveling in numbers to our away games. The 12th man mantle is firmly in place and we need the entire town to rally behind us this weekend and make as much noise as possible.

We’ll be back at the ReachTV Stadium on Tuesday evening for a clash with Enfield Town, so get ready for two exhilarating games in quick succession – every one of you truly makes a difference.

Meanwhile, I’m thrilled to share that my wonder-strike has soared to 200k views on social media, showcasing not just my sporting prowess but also my penalty-taking skills. Congratulations to Rhiannon Ladd, our #borogram winner from last season.

I’m already concocting a new prize for this season, so stay tuned, It will involve the pink shirt and a trip to Miami. See you tomorrow – I’ll be the one grinning from ear to ear.