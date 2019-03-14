Sin bins will be used in all Southern Combination Football League divisions next season

Sin bins will be used throughout the Southern Combination League next season with The FA announcing plans to used the in-match punishments at Step 5 and Step 6.

The trial has been going on in grassroots football since 2017/18 and the original plan was to extend the scheme to Step 7 and below in the 2019/20 campaign.



The SCFL have announced, however, that The FA have informed them that sin bins will be introduced to the league next season.



The league account tweeted: "The @TheSCFL have today received information from the FA that Sin-Bins are to be introduced at Steps 5 and 6 next season this follows on from our U18's U23's & Div 2.



"We will be arranging training for clubs and match officials at various venues in due course.

"The sin bins are aimed at dissent offence only. We as a league have been using it for one season and dissent offences are down in other leagues this has been running for two years."



The FA has chosen to focus on matters of dissent (which amounted to 25 per cent of all cautions during the 2016-17 season) only for the temporary dismissals - meaning that all yellow cards for such offences will result in ten minutes off the field of play.

