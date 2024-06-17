Six-a-side football league in Eastbourne

By Steve SimmondsContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:28 BST
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the start of season 2 of the six-a-side football league at Eastbourne Sports Park, 7pm - 9pm, starting on Wednesday, July 3.

Sign up now and save big. For a limited time only, new teams can save a whopping £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10!!

Ready to Get Your Boots On & Get Fit With Your Mates? Find out more about our Eastbourne league on the link below:

Limited spaces remaining! Vacancies offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

Sign up now to book your place in the Eastbourne 6 aside football league!Sign up now to book your place in the Eastbourne 6 aside football league!
What You Get:

  • Play on the superb 3G pitch Eastbourne Sports Park
  • Matches every Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm
  • Brand new league kicks off Wednesday, July 3
  • All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play
  • League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly
  • Great prizes up for grabs

To find out more about Eastbourne's brand new 6 a side football league, contact your local area manager Steve Simmonds on 07955175518, or email [email protected].

