Six-a-side football league in Eastbourne

Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the start of season 2 of the six-a-side football league at Eastbourne Sports Park, 7pm - 9pm, starting on Wednesday, July 3.

Sign up now and save big. For a limited time only, new teams can save a whopping £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10!!

Ready to Get Your Boots On & Get Fit With Your Mates?

Limited spaces remaining! Vacancies offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

Sign up now to book your place in the Eastbourne 6 aside football league!

What You Get:

Play on the superb 3G pitch Eastbourne Sports Park

Matches every Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm

Brand new league kicks off Wednesday, July 3

All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play

League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly

Great prizes up for grabs