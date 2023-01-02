Edit Account-Sign Out
Six all-Sussex tussles in the Isthmian League - who will grab the derby-day glory?

It’s derby day in the Isthmian League with two all-Sussex matches in the premier division and another four in the south east division.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 2:20pm

We’ll have news from all the games here as the action unfolds.

In the premier division Lewes and Bognor meet at The Dripping Pan – both keen to put Boxing Day defeats behind them.

Meanwhile the sides who beat the Rooks and the Rocks – Hastings and Horsham respectively – meet at The Camping World Community Stadium.

Lewes and Bognor - pictured before their FA Trophy fixture in November - met again at The Dripping Pan today | Picture: James Boyes
All eight of Sussex’s Isthmian south east clubs face familiar oppostion.

It’s Lancing v Littlehampton and Three Bridges v Burgess Hill, both of which kicked off at 1pm, then at 3pm it’s East Grinstead v Chichester City and Whitehawk v Haywards Heath.

We’ll update this page with results and scorers during the afternoon.

There was a full list of SCFL fixtures at lunchtime, too. Here are the results in so far.

A minute’s applause for Pele ahead of kick off at Culver Road | Picture: Littlehampton Town Twitter

SCFL premier

Eastbourne United 1 Bexhill United 0

Midhurst & Easebne 1 Loxwood 3

Peacehaven & Tels.1 AFC Varndeanians 0

Saltdean 0 Newhaven 7

Steyning Town3 Horsham YMCA 1

SCFL Division 1

Dorking Wanderers B 1 Epsom & Ewell 0

East Preston 1 Arundel 1

Shoreham 3 Seaford 0