Six all-Sussex tussles in the Isthmian League - who will grab the derby-day glory?

It’s derby day in the Isthmian League with two all-Sussex matches in the premier division and another four in the south east division.

We’ll have news from all the games here as the action unfolds.

In the premier division Lewes and Bognor meet at The Dripping Pan – both keen to put Boxing Day defeats behind them.

Meanwhile the sides who beat the Rooks and the Rocks – Hastings and Horsham respectively – meet at The Camping World Community Stadium.

Lewes and Bognor - pictured before their FA Trophy fixture in November - met again at The Dripping Pan today | Picture: James Boyes

All eight of Sussex’s Isthmian south east clubs face familiar oppostion.

It’s Lancing v Littlehampton and Three Bridges v Burgess Hill, both of which kicked off at 1pm, then at 3pm it’s East Grinstead v Chichester City and Whitehawk v Haywards Heath.

We’ll update this page with results and scorers during the afternoon.

There was a full list of SCFL fixtures at lunchtime, too. Here are the results in so far.

A minute’s applause for Pele ahead of kick off at Culver Road | Picture: Littlehampton Town Twitter

SCFL premier

Eastbourne United 1 Bexhill United 0

Midhurst & Easebne 1 Loxwood 3

Peacehaven & Tels.1 AFC Varndeanians 0

Saltdean 0 Newhaven 7

Steyning Town3 Horsham YMCA 1

SCFL Division 1

Dorking Wanderers B 1 Epsom & Ewell 0

East Preston 1 Arundel 1

