It was derby day in the Isthmian League with two all-Sussex matches in the premier division and another four in the south east division. And it proved a happy new year for Lewes, Lancing, East Grinstead and Whitehawk – but not for Bognor, Littlehampton, Chichester City or Haywards Heath.

On a day when matches were preceded by minute’s applause por silence as a mark of respect to Pele, who died last week, it finished 0-0 between Horsham and Hastings in the premier division – but both sides spurned great late chances to pinch the win. Ben Pope shot wide in a later one-on-one = before the Hornets looked set to win when they were awarded a 93rd minute penalty, only for Tom Kavanagh to blast it high and wide.

The draw left Hastings ninth and Horsham 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Dripping Pan, Bognor’s recent poor run of results continued as they were beaten 3-1 by Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Taylor put the Rooks ahead from the spot after six minutes and Ryan Gondoh doubled their lead on 24 minutes. Nathan Odokonyero pulled one back midway through the second half but Robbie Blake’s team could not salvage a point, and Taylor made the points safe for the home team in the dying moments.

This leaves the Rocks 15th in the table and without a league win since November, while Lewes are up to 12th

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight of Sussex’s Isthmian south east clubs faced familiar opposition.

Lancing v Littlehampton and Three Bridges v Burgess Hill were the early kick-offs in that division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes and Bognor - pictured before their FA Trophy fixture in November - met again at The Dripping Pan today | Picture: James Boyes

A goal from Kyle Callum O’Brien on 68 minutes gave Lancing the points – and new manager Dean Cox his second win from two since taking over. Both sides had a man sent off in a bad-tempered end to the game – Dion Jarvis saw red for Town, Jake Legrange for Golds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other 1pm game, Burgess Hill drew 0-0 in a very uneventful game at Three Bridges.

Later there were defeats for Chichester at East Grinstead and for Haywards Heath at Whitehawk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Daniel, Ryan Green and Samuel Williams were EG’s scorers against Chi – the winner coming from the spot six minutes from time – while Ben Pashley and Josh Clack were on target for Miles Rutherford’s team.

Dean Cox and his Lancing players celebrate their win over Littlehampton | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath looked to be on course for a point after Alahady Jalloh put them ahead at Whitehawk, for whom Hamish Morrison levelled. But Luke Robinson got the Hawks’ winner in the 90th minute.

It means Whitehawk are Sussex’s best-placed side in the division, in fourth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a full list of SCFL fixtures at lunchtime, too. Here are the results:

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne United 1 Bexhill United 0

Midhurst & Easebne 1 Loxwood 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacehaven & Tels.1 AFC Varndeanians 0

Saltdean 0 Newhaven 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning Town3 Horsham YMCA 1

SCFL Division 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorking Wanderers B 1 Epsom & Ewell 0

East Preston 1 Arundel 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoreham 3 Seaford 0

SCFL Division 2

Advertisement Hide Ad