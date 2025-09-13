Six of the best for Roffey

East Grinstead Mead 3-6 Roffey

Roffey U17/18s made it two wins from two as their perfect start to the season continued in monsoon conditions in East Grinstead on Saturday morning. Pacy attacker Akil Ahmed stole the show with an impressive hat-trick although it was another fine team performance that provided the basis for the victory.

The game started in frenetic fashion, with neither team settling, and relying on long balls as they tried to get to grips with the conditions. Roffey’s first goal came from an East Grinstead attack. Defender Romario Moratalla intercepted a pass and played a hopeful ball forward into what appeared to be no man’s land. Electric winger Ahmed chased it down on the left wing though and cut inside to slot the ball beyond the keeper.

Roffey were a constant threat down the right hand side as James Dodd, Tom Rollingson and Josh Nixon combined well and it was from that flank that the Boars grabbed their second. The industrious Rollingson battled to make an incisive pass which Tyler Masters deftly nicked past the keeper.

Dawid Zmuda in action

Mead pulled one back as they capitalised on a loss of focus from Roffey and although both sides threatened again, there were no further goals in the first half.

Hall time East Grinstead Mead 1-2 Roffey

Roffey rang the changes at half time in order to give players some game time, with competitive fixtures also being used to understand the squad, their strengths and best positions. As the rain turned to sun, Mikey Georgiou also shone as he dominated the midfield alongside Rayyan Ahmed and Dawid Zmuda.

Roffey enjoyed the lions share of possession in the early stages of the second half and both sides knew that the fourth goal of the game would be crucial. Roffey grabbed it following aome fine work from Josh Nixon who crossed the ball into the six yard box, finding Akil Ahmed who tucked it away for his second and Roffey’s third. Roffey quickly made it four when Zmuda grabbed hold of a loose ball in the inside right channel, 25 yards out. After quickly assessing his options, Zmuda decided to strike the ball, which stayed hit until the net stopped its trajectory into the top right corner.

Roffey Celebrate

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Mead whose heads started to drop. The fifth came from a free kick which arose from an offside decision. Jamie Morse took a free kick which Rayyan Ahmed played through to Akil Ahmed. Akil only had the keeper to beat, he played the ball to round him, and the keeper decided to take him out. Akil stepped up to take the penalty and struck the ball hard and low to the keeper’s left. The keeper made a fine save, although Nixon was on hand to score the rebound.

Akil was not to be undone and scored his third and Roffey’s sixth, receiving the ball from Masters to glide the ball into the bottom right corner

There were still 20 minutes left and Roffey had more chances. Georgiou hit the cross bar, Morse was unlucky from a free kick, and countless chances were spurned from a number of corners. Mead pulled two goals back, but it was too little, too late and Roffey saw the game out comfortably.

Full time: East Grinstead Mead 3-6 Roffey

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said “for the second week in a row the boys have put in a very strong performance. They are still getting to know each other although they are playing with confidence and trusting their team mates. Akil is so fast, we know he will be a handful for defenders. I’m proud of the whole team, and am looking forward to the rest of the season.”