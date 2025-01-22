Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing took six points from six to set themselves up perfectly for National South clashes with two of their promotion rivals in the coming days.

The fifth-placed Rebels are three points behind the leaders with a game in hand after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Weymouth and a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chippenham on Tuesday night.

Temi Babalola was the matchwinner against the Terras while Mo Faal’s double and Joe Cook’s scrambled 96th minute winner sparked jubilant scenes in Wiltshire.

Worthing celebrate the goal that proved the winner v Weymouth | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Six points from six was just what boss Chris Agutter wanted ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Maidstone and Tuesday’s Woodside Road tussle with third-placed Boreham Wood.

After Saturday’s win, Agutter said: “We’re pleased to get a clean sheet and three points and we continue to build on a really good home record.

"In terms of the league table it was a good day for us as well. But there was just a feeling – again – that we were wasteful. It’s tight up the top of the table and goal difference is important –so we need to cash in on days like today.

"Temi’s finish was great – a brilliant pass from Joel Colbran and a great run and finish. But we do need to take more chances. Playing for us as a centre-forward should be a dream because of what we create.

"We need to work with the players we have but add more firepower. We need another centre-forward because we’re missing a lot of chances.”

Agutter said defensively, he had asked his team to be more aggressive, which he said he could do because he had good one-on-one defenders.

He also picked out Jack Spong for praise, saying it was one of the best midfield displays he’d seen as a manager.

The manager was delighted to come away from Chippenham with the three points.

Chippenham took the lead on 26 minutes when a long ball over the top was not dealt with and Tom Mehew converted. A few minutes before the break Faal was teed up by Danny Cashman for the leveller – then Colbran set up Faal to make it 2-1 late on. Aaron Amadi-Holloway made it 2-2 but sub Ruben Carvalho’s corner was bundled in for the winner.