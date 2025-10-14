Burgess Hill Town FC are striding forward as one to create a fervent feelgood factor in the heart of Mid Sussex.

After a storming finish to season 2024-25, when over 200 fans trekked to Sittingbourne to watch the club secure Isthmian premier division status, Hill haven’t been resting on their laurels.

A summer of ground improvements followed – a brand-new surface has been laid to futureproof Leylands Park. Fans poured into the newly named Medical Travel Compared Stadium for the firs time on September 20 and were blown away by the new facilities.

A couple of home defeats were suffered but the management and playing staff have put all that right to secure six hugely significant points in just over 48 hours in the past week.

Burgess Hill Town fans at Carshalton

Over 700 spectators watched Chris Whelpdale score a super double on Saturday to record the first home league win of the new era. The club then decamped to the War Memorial Gound, Carshalton, on Monday night, complete with over 50 noisy away fans.

There is always added excitement under midweek lights and the Hill fans were in the mood for a party. The tone was set with the first attack. A ball down the right was crossed into the box and laid back to the in-form Whelpdale. His rasping shot grazed an upright.

The ever-running Ben Pope found space on 12 minutes to lob the keeper and just over the bar. On 37 minutes the Robins latched on to a back pass and should have scored. With Hill very much on top the breakthrough came on 40 minutes. Whelpdale sent in a pinpoint cross for Martyn Box to volley home at the back post – and the away fans erupted into celebration.

Hill came out full of intent and Pope was rewarded for his efforts on 52 minutes. He chased a lost cause and in the ensuring fracas he was bundled to the ground to earn a penalty. Up stepped Whelpdale to score his 5th goal in three matches. That also produced a red card for the hosts’ defender.

Chris Whelpdale pictured scoring v Hashtag on Saturday - he has been a key man for the Hillians | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Hill couldn’t quite kill the game as ten men Robins threatened. They got the ball long and were picking up second balls. On 77 minutes a long free kick saw a Hill defender get on the wrong side. The ref gave it due consideration before pointing to the spot, 2-1.

In a nervy finish to the game young Hill keeper Alfie Mansell made several fearless catches to earn himself the MoM title. Hill held on to move up to 8th place in the league. Away fans bouncing!

Alfie said: “That was great fun being out there with the boys. I work hard on my game to be as clean as a goalkeeper as possible. As a keeper it’s very important not to allow the opposition any chances through giving the ball away. I want to keep clean sheets.”

See more from Alfie Mansell in the interview in the video player above.

Joint manager Jay Lovett said: “We are delighted with the six points after such a short turnaround. While we are not getting carried away the table looks quite pretty tonight.

"We can now look forward to two huge home opportunities. Whitehawk travel to Mid Sussex on Saturday where we will be hoping for a big crowd.”

Burgess Hill Town FC are on the march and there is a lot more to come from this club. Lovett and fellow joint boss Gary Mansell have forged a set of players who are capable of setting the Isthmian Premier on fire this season. That, coupled with professional standards set at the Medical Travel and fervent support, means it will be fascinating to watch over the coming months. The message to locals is: Get Involved ASAP!