Six things we learned from Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace as Liverpool loanee impresses

Here are six things we learned after Crawley Town hosted FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Reds were defeated 3-0 against the Premier League side, however they showed some positive moments during the match.

Here are some key lessons learned:

Crawley created chances but lacked the final finishing quality

Harvey Davies gives his first interview as a Crawley Town player | Picture: CTFC

On numerous occasions during the game, Crawley were able to make solid attacking runs and entered the final third on many occasions, however they struggled to get the ball into the box and create a real threat on goal. Nonetheless, the forward runs were a positive sign and they weren’t afraid to show some aggression against Premier League opposition.

The Reds looked comfortable on the ball

Crawley had 48% possession during the game, and when they had the ball they were very relaxed and looked calm and composed in their passing. Scott Lindsey said after the game: “I thought that we looked comfortable in possession. We didn’t create loads, but we’ve got to respect who we’re playing against.”

Jay Williams completed his first full game since February

For the first time in six months, Williams played his first 90-minute match.

Scott Lindsey said: “It’s important he got that tonight, so really pleased with that. We’ve ticked that box now, so we know he’s confident to go into the season.”

Promising display from Liverpool loanee

Harvey Davies had a decent game between the sticks as Crawley hunt for a more consistent season in goal – Despite the 3-0 scoreline, the Liverpool loanee was not at fault for any of the goals and

he made some impressive stops, most notably in the first half when he made a fingertip save after a chip shot from Eberechi Eze. This could be a positive sign for fans of Crawley as the season opener approaches.

Crawley upped the aggression in the final 10 minutes

It was a quiet game up front for Crawley, however they played some aggressive football in the closing stages, with Jay Williams making some good aggressive tackles and a trialist creating some good opportunities down the right hand side, however it was too little too late for the Reds as they were unable to take their chances.

Good signs from debutant

Kyle Scott had a great game in his first appearance in front of the Crawley fans. Scott impressed in his first match at the Broadfield Stadium, winning the most duels and tackles throughout the game and showing the fans what he is capable of. Lindsey said: “He’s a top player, that’s why we signed him.”