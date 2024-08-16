Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixteen Sussex non-league clubs will be dreaming of FA Cup glory this week as they bid for places in the first qualifying round.

That’s how many of our Isthmian south-east and SCFL premier teams are involved in this weekend’s preliminary round – with eight of them involved in four county derbies.

Winners of this weekend’s ties will win two things – a place in the next round on August 31/September 1 and prize money totalling £1,444.

Sussex’s six Isthmian premier division teams – Bognor, Horsham, Hastings, Lewes, Chichester City and Whitehawk – will enter the cup in the first qualifying round.

Horsham YMCA take on Newhaven in the last round - and now face near neighbours Broadbridge Heath this time | Picture: Beth Chapman

SATURDAY’S TIES

Burgess Hill Town v Eastbourne Town

Crowborough Athletic v South Park (Reigate)

East Grinstead Town v Redhill

Haywards Heath, in yellow, on the way to winning at Hassocks in the last round - now they face Deal Town | Picture: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath Town v Deal Town

Horsham YMCA v Broadbridge Heath

Kingstonian v Eastbourne United

Lancing v Athletic Newham

Lordswood AFC v Shoreham

Margate v Loxwood

Saltdean United v Three Bridges

Steyning Town Community v Crawley Down Gatwick

SUNDAY

Littlehampton v Faversham

Dates for remaining qualifying rounds…

First Round Qualifying - Saturday 31 AugustSecond Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 SeptemberThird Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 SeptemberFourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October

Prize money for remainder of qualifying rounds

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125