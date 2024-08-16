Sixteen Sussex teams chase FA Cup glory and prize money this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s how many of our Isthmian south-east and SCFL premier teams are involved in this weekend’s preliminary round – with eight of them involved in four county derbies.
Winners of this weekend’s ties will win two things – a place in the next round on August 31/September 1 and prize money totalling £1,444.
Sussex’s six Isthmian premier division teams – Bognor, Horsham, Hastings, Lewes, Chichester City and Whitehawk – will enter the cup in the first qualifying round.
SATURDAY’S TIES
Burgess Hill Town v Eastbourne Town
Crowborough Athletic v South Park (Reigate)
East Grinstead Town v Redhill
Haywards Heath Town v Deal Town
Horsham YMCA v Broadbridge Heath
Kingstonian v Eastbourne United
Lancing v Athletic Newham
Lordswood AFC v Shoreham
Margate v Loxwood
Saltdean United v Three Bridges
Steyning Town Community v Crawley Down Gatwick
SUNDAY
Littlehampton v Faversham
Dates for remaining qualifying rounds…
First Round Qualifying - Saturday 31 AugustSecond Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 SeptemberThird Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 SeptemberFourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October
Prize money for remainder of qualifying rounds
Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444
Preliminary round losers (136) £481
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.