Slow start costs Lancing as Crawley Down Gatwick hold on for win

Lancing launched a spirited second half comeback but Dean Cox’s side were unable to overturn a fast start from visiting Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Falzon and Jacob Todman struck their first senior goals inside ten minutes to leave Lancing – who’d beaten the same opponents in the FA Cup – with an uphill struggle. Although the Lancers can take credit for a stirring second half performance, one which almost pilfered a point after Will Berry bundled in, it is ultimately another defeat in the league.

Lancing still await their first league win of the season with only one point from six games. In mitigation, though, they have played a batch of sides expected to be in the promotion mix come April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game-plan studiously concocted by Cox and Co went out the window after only a minute. The Anvils launched the ball forward straight from kick off, Tyrese Mthunzi couldn’t clear his line and Falzon was on hand to sweep in.

Lancing in action against Harefield in the FA Cup earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The dust had barely settled when there was another shock to the system. It was a goal similar in its making as another ball into the box wasn’t dealt with and Todman latched on to it to finish well beyond the advancing Jordan Brown.

Just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Lancing were forced into an early reshuffle when wing twins Marcos Dos Santos and Ramon De Santos were withdrawn through injury. Ever-present Belal Ouachan would later be taken off at the break in a third injury-enforced alteration.

Before then, Lancers set about digging their way out of the hole they found themselves in. One of the early substitutes, Neil Munday, went close with a free-kick and Kane Louis forced a save out of Oban Sawle with a shot from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came a further let off when Ollie Leslie’s surge into the box was unceremoniously halted by a clumsy trip from goalkeeper Brown. The Lancing stopper was booked but conceded a penalty, only for Leslie to dust himself down but strike against the upright.

Lancers set about their salvage efforts with vim and vigour. New signing Szymon Kowalczyk shrugged off three challenges to set up Munday for an opening, but his final effort was too close to Sawle.

Kowalczyk then tried his own luck from long distance and forced a good save from Sawle, whom also then tipped wide from another Louis snapshot in Lancing’s brightest passage of play.

Jed Warner fired wide but The Anvils remained an intermittent threat as a quick counter attack culminated in Michael Spence’s shot being cleared to safety off the line. But the home side’s persistence paid off to set up a grandstand finish. Berry had stayed forward from a flag-kick and bundled the ball in untidily after a spot of penalty area pinball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One last chance went the Lancers’ way through the boot of pocket dynamo Ellis Collier. An injury time free-kick presented the top scoring left-back with a chance to snatch an equaliser but Sawle, on the stretch, got down well to paw the ball away.

The Lancers travel to Pagham on Saturday.

…

Wittering Res 1, Yapton 3

West Sx Lge Div 3S

It was a day to remember for Yapton second-team player-manager Josh Dean.

He had taken part in a home victory for the reserves in an early afternoon kick-off and decided to drive over to Wittering to catch the latter stages of the first-team match.

With Yapton 2-1 up it was found he was needed as a substitute and almost immediately he cracked in Yapton's third from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yapton conceded early on and then came two goals from Ed Manwill. In he first half he headed in Brandon Hawley's cross and after the break he converted a pass from Connor Jones.

Earlier it finished Yapton Res 1, Pulborough 0, Kieran Mills firing home from 20 yards. In the second half, Josh Dean almost achieved the spectacular when he fired inches wide from just inside the Pulborough half.