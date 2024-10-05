'So close' - Midfielder believes Crawley Town are not far from being 'an unbelievable side'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder Ronan Darcy believes his Crawley Town side are ‘so close to becoming an unbelievable team’.

The Reds suffered their fourth straight League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers despite, once again, dominating possession. But a lack of chances created meant they have gone three games without a goal now and Darcy said that’s a habit they ‘need to get out of’.

But the former Swindon Town player, who was part of the promotion-winning squad last season, says they are not far from getting goals and results.

He said: ”There’s a lot of positives to take but we haven’t scored again and that’s a habit we have to get out of. We had a game plan which was new to us, the Gaffer has only been in a few days and we had a lot of information to take on and I think we did very well.

Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy | Picture: Natale Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I think we were a little cautious about whether we doing bits right or wrong. We just need to take on the information quickly and go from there but there are positives to take.

"Once we start scoring goals we’ll be more than fine. The fans are as frustrated as we are. They want to see goals and nice football. But, it sounds crazy, we are so close to being an unbelievable side.”

As well as the recent manager change, the was an almost complete overhaul of the squad, with Darcy one of the players who remained. And the 23-year-old has been so impressed with the players who have come in and how quickly they have settled. He said: “I think we have played better football than a lot of games last season already which is a massive improvement. We are so close to being an unbelievable team, we just need to get that final bit sorted. We will be very good.”

Darcy has played in almost every game this season and he is pleased with how it’s going. “I am playing and that’s the main thing. I have been happy with how I have played but there’s a lot more to me I can bring and I think there’s a lot more as a team we bring.”