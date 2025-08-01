Crawley Town have announced that KB Sports and Leisure have acquired a controlling stake in the club – and it appears that fans are happy about it.

Crawley fans on X commented on the news with plenty of enthusiasm, and there were a few comments about some not being too sorry to see the end of the WAGMI reign.

@GHCoaches, the away supporters’ travel team, said: “We would also like to welcome our new owners to the club – it has been a turbulent couple of seasons but now the new directors and a new vision going forward, it is something that we needed – It’s all extremely positive for us supporters and hopefully an exciting future ahead.”

They added: “One thing I am pleased about is that we don’t have the trans-Atlantic time difference between the staff and the owners which must have made decision making difficult – at least now communications are going to be much easier for everyone.”

@chrislord said “So far, so good, let’s hope they keep it up.”

And this seems to be a common thread throughout the posts as Reds fans prepare to see what the new era holds – at the very start of the new League Two season.

@EllisBarton said: “As long as they keep Lindsey on, we’re okay.”

@onlyonepk tweeted: “EXCELLENT! Exciting times, reassuring praise on the existing structures and personnel being retained, and great to hear the well-deserved step up and recognition of Tom Allman. Bring on the new era.”

Facebook reaction was exactly the same as on X – positive remarks for the new owners.

Gladys Garwood wrote “Sounds promising, looking forward to a good season. Good luck to everyone at Crawley Town FC, make Crawley proud.”

Steve Betson was a little more pragmatic. He wrote “I think this is good news for the club. I think Preston Johnson did very well for Crawley Town Football Club especially getting us to Wembley and promotion to League One.

"But I don’t think they had the first idea on how to run a football club. It’s not their fault, and think, in my opinion, this is a good opportunity for the club. Let’s see what happens this year. I just wouldn’t mind seeing one or two more players before the September transfer deadline.”

Ryan Balchin wrote something similar: “Well it all sounds good, I guess we’ll see in a year’s time how it’s worked out. Definitely a time to be optimistic though!”

Stephen North hopes the Supporters Alliance can be more involved. He wrote “Lots of fancy words, however the proof of the pudding will take time to digest. Let’s hope the CTSA (Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance) can build a more positive relationship and reflect on mistakes made.”

It certainly looks like an exciting time for Crawley Town as they embark on trying to get back up the football leagues. Now it’s time for some football to be played...