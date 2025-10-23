'Some real honest conversations' - Scott Lindsey sends message to his players ahead of Bristol Rovers

‘We all have to do more’ - that’s the message from Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey after a run of poor results.

Reds have only won two of their 13 league games this season despite dominating the statistics in most games. In the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town, they had 67% possession, had more shots and double the amount of completed passes.

The previous week, when they outplayed league leaders Walsall, they had 73% possession with 15 shots on goal, seven of those on target, but they came away with just a point.

And after the Shrews defeat, Lindsey said he told some home truths to the players. “There were some real honest conversations, I think there has to be sometimes,” he said.

“I showed a lot of clips that I felt showed that we were negative with our play, where we need to be more pragmatic with our approach to winning a game.

“I felt that we let ourselves down in a lot of the actions in the game, where I think we could have done.

“I debriefed the game and I felt that we just didn't do enough and that's not acceptable. We have to all do more, do you know what I mean? I look at the running stats and things like that, as you know, in detail and we need to do more.

“When we're kind of where we are in the division, we've got to run harder than the opposition every week. We need to get to that point.”

Lindsey knows the only statistic that matters is the result, but he believes the data shows they are a good side and the results will come.

“I know a lot of supporters probably hate me for saying this, but it is the truth. I have to focus a lot on the process of what we do, because the truth behind it is the data does tell a story and I think that we're doing a lot right. It sounds crazy because we're second from bottom.

“And if the data ends up running true, we should be in the top half of the table, but we're not. But eventually it will kind of iron itself out, it always does.

“I know the only stat that counts is the actual scoreline, I get that, I get all of that and no one gets that more than me.”

And Lindsey is pleased his side is creating chances, because if they weren’t, he would be worried.

He said: “I coach the team to get the ball to a point on the pitch and then it's sometimes down to the individual to see it over the line, and we haven't done that well enough.You've got to admit yourself that what the games we've played in, we've created chance after chance after chance nearly every week.

“It's never been a worrying thing for me where I've sat here and thought, ‘we're not creating enough, we're not getting around the goal enough, we're not getting in their box enough’. Nearly every game we have and it's just that last bit.

“We've just got to be more aggressive when we cross that halfway line with the ball in control, with that dominance of how we play, with players positioned properly, to be ready to put the ball in the net in a ruthless manner.”