Southampton hit back to deny Lewes at packed Dripping Pan

Amelia Hazard gave Lewes the lead before Ellie Hack doubled their advantage with a fine header at the end of the first half.

Southampton's Ella Morris pulled one back after 62 minutes and the visitors completed the comeback when Laura Rafferty's looping effort evaded a flailing Sophie Whitehouse in the Lewes net.

It was a cagey start for both sides in the opening stages with neither goalkeeper tested.

Lewes Women are always well-supported at The Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Southampton came close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute when Lucia Kendall's dangerous cross found Alice Griffiths, but her fierce effort went inches wide of the post.

On 16 minutes, Lewes finally broke the deadlock.

Some patient build-up on the left saw Emily Kraft cut the ball across for Hazard to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

The Saints went close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Morris and Georgie Freeland combined well to find Griffiths, but again her effort went wide of the post.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale’s side almost capitalised on Lewes' sloppy defending which gifted the ball to Freeland who fired a right-footed shot that forced Whitehouse into a comfortable save.

The home side responded on the stroke of half-time, doubling their lead when Hack met Isobel Dalton’s corner with a planting header into the top right corner.

Scott Booth’s side started the second half as they’d finished the first and Paula Howells attempt from the centre of the box went straight into the hands of Saints goalkeeper Kayla Rendell.

But shortly after the hour mark, Morris latched onto a loose pass around 25 yards out and unleashed a venomous strike past Whitehouse to put Southampton back into the game.

The Saints applied further pressure and grew into the game.

Megan Rose Wynne's tricky play on the flanks led to confusion in the Lewes defence before Rafferty hooked a swirling effort which nestled in the top left corner to put the visitors level.

With 13 minutes remaining, Southampton’s Morris almost snatched a win as she lashed her effort onto the frame of the crossbar to set up a nervy end to the game.

In injury-time, Lexi Lloyd-Smith delivered a inch-perfect cross into the box, but the Saints failed to convert a glorious chance to claim all three points.

Lewes manager Scott Booth said: "Obviously we were very good in the first half - looked a real threat, had good energy and deserved the lead when we were 2-0 up at half-time. We want to play good football and want to play with a ball on the pitch. We want to play good football and want to play with a ball on the pitch. We want to play with good movement and passing. I think we've showed that in the first half and we controlled the game. But in the second half, we weren't able to bring that kind of football into the game at all. That was the main difference.

"We were a threat down the left-side and it was really well constructed goal which was well taken by Ameila Hazard. We also worked hard on set plays and that's something we've worked really hard on. It was nice to see that came into fruition and earn us a goal. Also disappointed to have lost from a corner when we conceded the second goal. There were other chances we had and could have done a bit better with but I think if Paul Howells converted her effort early in the second half would have probably sealed it for us. Saying that, Southampton were always in the game and they worked hard in the second half to get back into the game.

"For Southampton's first goal, they cut through us far too easily and they were a number of mistakes within that move that we could have done a lot better with and I think that changed the game slightly. That gave Southampton more impetus to go forward and gain more confidence. We struggled to get out at times in the second half and I think that the players looked a bit leggy. We have to work on the issues we had in this game and the challenges that Southampton gave us."