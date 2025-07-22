Southampton result 'isn't important' to Crawley Town, says boss Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at Southampton | Picture: CTFC

Scott Lindsey was pleased with the progress his side is making in this pre-season, despite a narrow 2-1 loss to Southampton u21s.

Jack Roles scored the Reds only goal and Southampton u21s scored either side of half time to secure the win.

But it wasn’t the result that was the most important thing. Lindsey said: “Winning the game at Southampton u21s isn’t important, the actual getting minutes for the players is and actually the way we play is more important.

“Of course you want to win, but it’s not the most important thing at this stage, given a couple of weeks away when we play Grimsby, but we are trying to get them ready for us to play and dominate and be good with the ball, creating goal scoring opportunities as well as be tight and stingy at the back in terms of defending.”

Lindsey added: “I think that it was good that we got players who would not have played so many minutes that got good minutes today. Players like Ade (Adeyemo) got kind of 90 minutes in him, (Jack) Rolesy too got good minutes in him where he’s not played loads, so it was vital that we got them minutes into some of the players that have not played as much.”

It was very much a game of two halves as Crawley struggled for chances in the first half. “I thought it was a challenging game. I thought we were slow in moments certainly in the first half, and then the second half, we looked snappier,” Lindsey said. “We created more chances in the second, I think two chances in the first, and 12 in the second, so you can see the difference there.”

Looking forward to the final friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday, a new challenge presents itself. Lindsey said: “I think what’s important, what we haven’t done this pre-season, is actually played football in front of a crowd. We’ve not done that yet. As much as that doesn’t seem important, it actually is just to get that feel again, a little bit of pressure from the crowd, and to have that feeling being home again, obviously good playing in front of our fans is good, but to get those final minute to polish up on a few things.

“It’s obviously going to be a different game because we’re playing a Premier League team, so we know it’s going to be a different game to what we’re going to be used to, but we can still work on certain things and aspects of the game whether that be with the ball or without the ball. It’s always nice to play against stronger opposition like Crystal Palace, and we are looking forward to the game.”