Southwater Royals collaborate with Pele?

Be in with a chance of winning a piece of iconic sporting memorabilia whilst also supporting a local grassroots football club.

When it comes to football memorabilia, it is hard to beat an authentic Pele signed shirt - and now you have a chance to own this rare collectable for just £5 whilst also supporting a local grassroots football club!

Southwater Royals are teaming up with Park Lane Memorabilia and PLM Events to offer an authentic signed Pele shirt for a raffle.

At just £5 a ticket with £1 per ticket going to the club, this is a great way to own a piece of football heritage without breaking the bank.

The signed Pele shirt available for auction

Regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, Pelé joined the Brazil national team aged 16. He went on to become the all-time leading goal scorer for Brazil, netting 77 goals in 92 games. During his international career, he won three FIFA World Cups, and remains the only player to have done so. He made a massive contribution to Brazil’s unforgettable 4-1 win against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final and went on to receive the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

One of the final signings before the great man passed away. This stunningly retro Brazil 1970 shirt has been personally signed on the back by prolific goal-scorer and global superstar Pelé.

Item personally signed at an organised, professional signing event. Item includes Certificate of Authenticity.

The raffle will take place on Sunday, 9th June at the club's youth presentation day. To buy your ticket online, please visit - https://raffall.com/357892/enter-raffle-to-win-signed-pel-shirt-frame-coa-hosted-by-the-memorabilia-hub