Southwater Youth footballers reunited

A certificate documenting the successes of the Southwater Football Club youth class of 1983-90 has led to the players, in the year they all turn 50, being retraced for a reunion 34 years since they played their last Cup final together.

On Saturday, July 13, 21 players from the squad will reunite for a veterans tournament at Southwater Sports Club in West Sussex followed by a meal and presentation.

The certificate documents a team who won five league titles and four cup finals under the groundbreaking managerial team of local Dads Jim Hawthorne and Bob Symonds. All 38 players from the eight-year period are recorded on the ancient scroll with local boy Jon Symonds an eye-catching everpresent in all 196 games.

The two most famous footballing sons from the team are Mark Hawthorne, who went on to play in the 1992 FA Youth Cup Final for Crystal Palace against Man Utd's legendary 'Class of 92' before having a successful top non-league playing and coaching career, and Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough former favourite, Marc Pullan.

Former captain, Andrew Hargreaves, had long held the dream to get the lads back together.

The season all the players turned 50 seemed a good excuse to make the dream a reality and armed with the certificate and just two contact numbers of players he'd stayed in touch with set about tracing all the players.

With everyone's help he managed to trace nearly everyone with 21 of the players available for the big day which will also be attended by the managerial duo and Mums and Dads of the boys from playing days.

Andrew comments: "We are looking forward to a great day packed with memories and the opportunity to reignite that successful team spirit and friendship from over 30 years ago. The body shapes may have changed a little but I'm sure some of that flair that made us dominate youth football is hidden there somewhere."

The day kicks off from 1pm with a tournament at Southwater Sports Club followed by a meal and presentation into the evening for players and their families.