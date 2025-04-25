Southwick take victory in Martlets charity match

By Kerry Stanton
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Managers and coaches of Southwick FC took on Fishersgate Flyers Vets in a Martlets charity match.

Easter Saturday saw the Southwick bosses take on Fishersgate in aid of The Martlets – and with a cup to play for, it was serious stuff!

Southwick started by walking out on to the pitch accompanied their mascots, who for most were their own children.

The game began after a respectful minute’s silence for all those who couldn't sadly be with us on the day. The game was very close and ended as a 2-2 draw, so next were the dreaded penalties.

These were very even until Craig Salvage, the Southwick goalkeeper, saved a fantastic shot, and the next Southwick penalty went in which took them to an overall win of 5-4 on spot kicks.

The pitch was immediately invaded by Southwick youth players congratulating their peers. This was such a great achievement for Southwick as they had never played a game as a team before.

More than £1,000 was raised on the day through a raffle, cake stall and generous donations.

The atmosphere was electric throughout the game and in the stands were an array of red and yellow Southwick kits. A huge thank you goes to Premier Sports and Brighton Airport Cars for supplying the trophy and MoM award.

Photos here are by Carla Charles Photography.

Players with their mascots - picture by Carla Charles Photography

Three of Southwick's under-sevens proudly holding the trophy - picture by Carla Charles Photography

Southwick captain Jordan Cole who is also U10s manager - picture by Carla Charles Photography

Southwick raise the cup - picture by Carla Charles Photography

