'Special talents' - Scott Lindsey full of praise for Crawley Town's first summer signings

Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy have both played under Scott Lindsey previously | Pictures: Getty

Scott Lindsey has called Crawley Town’s first two summer signings ‘special talents’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds boss is delighted to secure the signings of Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy - two experienced players who he has worked with before.

And Lindsey gave us his thoughts on the two players and what they will bring. “The two signings that we’ve made I'm really pleased with. I think they're both really good players for different reasons,” said Lindsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 29-year-old Brown, he said: “Reese Brown was somebody that I worked with at Forest Green. Really smooth on the ball and he scores. A really, really good footballer who works hard. He probably didn't reach the potential that maybe he had. He got a good move to to the championship with with Huddersfield and

then went to Peterborough and kind of fizzled out.

“I don't think he played at all last season. I think it’s a really clever signing because he's a special talent.”

And Brown impressed Lindsey at the end of last season. “He trained with us at the back end of the season because I wanted him to come in to see where he was and his attitude was first class, he helped the staff members put stuff away after training and like in training he was unbelievable. It was a no-brainer.”

And McKirdy, who has played for a host of clubs, including Swindon Town, Carlisle United and Hibernian, had his most successful spell under Lindsey at the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry McKirdy is a real special talent but what comes with Harry's special talent is he's a real character. The fans will love him, he'll score goals, he'll create them,” he said.

“He's a good player, I had him in his golden season at Swindon when what he did was just unbelievable.

He scored loads of goals and goals in big games. We played Man City in the FA Cup he scored and he scored an unbelievable volley in the first leg of the Play-Offs against Port Vale.

“He was outstanding that season and the following season he got a move to Hibernian and did his bits and pieces up in Scotland. But like I say, the fans will love him.”