The 1066 Specials FC competed against the Little Common Wonderers, a team from the Old Bexhillians walking football community.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event showcased exceptional talent, skillful play, impressive saves, and excellent sportsmanship.

While the final scores and match results remain unclear due to the celebratory atmosphere, it was a highly enjoyable and successful day for all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1066 Specials demonstrate considerable enthusiasm when preparing to compete against these accomplished walking football players, and the walking football participants embody the exemplary sportsmanship that defines the club.

The 1066 Specials and Little Common Wonderers

The 1066 Specials are a football club serving community members with diverse physical and mental health needs.

Duncan Nolan, their head coach, said: “This club is exceptional. Players who join us tend to remain with us throughout their careers. We nurture player development from junior levels through their teenage years and into adulthood, developing positive attitudes, confidence, and social skills.”