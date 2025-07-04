Specials host Wonderers in feast of football fun
The event showcased exceptional talent, skillful play, impressive saves, and excellent sportsmanship.
While the final scores and match results remain unclear due to the celebratory atmosphere, it was a highly enjoyable and successful day for all involved.
The 1066 Specials demonstrate considerable enthusiasm when preparing to compete against these accomplished walking football players, and the walking football participants embody the exemplary sportsmanship that defines the club.
The 1066 Specials are a football club serving community members with diverse physical and mental health needs.
Duncan Nolan, their head coach, said: “This club is exceptional. Players who join us tend to remain with us throughout their careers. We nurture player development from junior levels through their teenage years and into adulthood, developing positive attitudes, confidence, and social skills.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.