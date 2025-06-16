Spinks and Rees are latest additions at Burgess Hill Town

Defender Josh Spinks and goalkeeper Roco Rees are the latest additions to Burgess Hill Town’s squad for their bid for Isthmian premier success.

The two new faces follow news of former Eastbourne Borough midfielder Jaden Perez joining and 13 of last season’s promotion-winning squad signing on for another season at Leylands Park.

Their second new signing is popular central defender Josh Spinks, with the Hillians saying: “Josh is no stranger to Leylands Park, having already made 106 appearances for the club with his first spell, scoring once, in our memorable victory over Haywards Heath at Hanbury and is once again reunited at the Hillians with Jay Lovett.

"Last campaign saw Spinks start out back at rivals Haywards Heath but after the mid-season implosion that occurred at Hanbury, he was quickly snapped up by Isthmian Premier side Lewes, where he hit the ground running.

Josh Spinks | Picture: BHTFC

"Josh made 24 appearances during the second half of the season for Lewes, even going on to wear the Rooks’ captain’s armband in his short time there.”

Also on boars is highly-rated goalkeeper Roco Rees.

The club said: “Hillians fans might recognise Roco as the keeper who faced us in the play-off final against Sittingbourne. Roco played the second half of the season for the Brickies, making his debut in their memorable and extraordinary 1-0 away win at Southend in the FA Trophy.

"Roco started his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was in the same youth squad as Martyn Box, before departing the Seagulls and signing for Brentford B. Two years at Brentford passed by before he departed the West Londoners and returned back to Sussex, signing for Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing in the National League South in 23-24.”

The Hillians said more returning players and new faces would be announced in due course.