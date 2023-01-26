Crowborough Athletic Football Club has teamed up with housebuilder Dandara on a new sponsorship agreement.

It means the first team will wear a new home kit bearing the Dandara logo, while branded pitch-side banners will be put up at the ground.

CAFC’s home ground, the Crowborough Community Stadium, is a short distance from Dandara’s latest development of new homes.

Next season CAFC are due to return to the Southern Combination League, having previously spent seven seasons in the South East Counties League. The sponsorship will result in Dandara being associated with the club’s new venture.

Malcolm Boyes, chairman of CAFC, said: “Football plays a vital role in every community, as not only does it help develop sporting talent, but it also brings the local community together.

"Dandara’s sponsorship of our first team demonstrates that important relationship between our Community Club and its local businesses. It enables our club to provide our players and supporters with a first class experience.

Louise Norman, Associate Sales and Marketing Director for Dandara South East, added: “We understand how important local sports clubs are in the local community, so it is brilliant to be able to offer our support to CAFC.