Sponsorship for Lancing Rangers Under 15's Football Team
Nara Dementia Group are proud to sponsor Lancing Rangers Under 15’s Football Team.
Our two care homes, Tudor House in Bognor Regis and Whyke Lodge in Chichester, both are small family homes which care for elderly people with Dementia.
Lancing Rangers are the biggest youth football club in Lancing with over 250 players split over 15 teams.
If you would like further information on Nara Dementia Group, please contact Ali on 01243 823406.
