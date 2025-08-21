Sports and Rebels suffer mid-week National South losses

Bowman on the Road

As the great Van Morrison sang ‘Mama told me there’ll be days like this’ as this column develops over the next few months.

However, like all Eastbourne Borough and Worthing connections it will be case of dusting down, refocus and getting on with the next big opportunity. Sussex Chat wasn’t designed to cover many mid-week adventures, but the writer couldn’t resist an early season double header following our two senior teams in National South.

A case of needing to score while on top for the Borough. 19/08/25

Priory Lane looked a picture under sunny skies as over 1000 spectators filed through the gates.Dover Athletic brought around 100 fans who were noisy through out the match. An easterly breeze swept across the ground through out which was to go on an be a factor in the outcome.

After a very slow start to the game, it was the hosts to who settled first to produce some fluent one touch football. Assisted by the breeze Borough built up a head of steam. Gbadebo smacked the bar with a well-timed header after 20 mins. Carter volleyed just wide after 28 mins. The pressure kept coming. Aderoju stole a yard but put his header wide. Then in stoppage time Trusty created space but hooked his shot wide of the far post. Nil nil ht.

The hosts were then hit by a 47th min sucker punch as Man of the Match Striker, George Nikaj lashed home a thunderbolt from 8 yards. Dover fans into raptures behind the goal. It proved to be the turning point. Dover became very physical at the back and tough to break down. They could have sealed it on 66 mins as a tremendous Mampolo strike rattled the bar. Against that breeze Borough looked a little laboured going forward. They did get one last chance on 94 mins. A fantastic cross from the left fell to skipper Craig Eastmond. His shot narrowly missing the far post.

Eastmond said later: "We all know our jobs and how to bounce back, luckily the next game is just around the corner, and we know what we need to do and improve on. Hopefully we can give the fans something to celebrate on the road!"

The club travel to Bath City on Saturday, August 23 looking to secure their first win of the season.

Rebels downed late at Farnborough. 20/08/25

Around 100 Worthing fans made the tricky mid-week trek to north Hampshire and the Aviation town of Farnborough. A beautiful sun set accompanied pink skies on kick off. The perfect night for football on a billiard table grass pitch.

However, events on the pitch were overshadowed by a leg injury to Man of the Match Aaron Kuhl late in the second half. The medical staff, officials and fans were brilliant as the player was comforted during a 30 min period lying on the pitch awaiting paramedics. Common sense then prevailed as the ref allowed some warmup time and the game to be completed.

The writer adds his own message of good luck to Aaron and hopes that he will be back playing as soon as possible. He will certainly be missed by his team.

The game itself was a very entertaining affair with the hosts winning on 76 mins. Mason Bloomfield on hand to slid home after a thrilling one touch move. Worthing Manager Agutter looked a bit shell shocked after the game. He said ‘Everyone at the club wishes Aaron a speedy recovery’