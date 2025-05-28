The Spurs Legends who took on Eastbourne United - picture: Grizzly Pics

Eastbourne United FC welcomed the Spurs Legends to the Oval Arena on Sunday for an unforgettable day of football, community spirit and charitable purpose.

The event marked a milestone in the club’s 130-year anniversary celebrations and the official dedication of the newly refurbished Ron Greenwood Suite, honouring one of English football’s greats.

This special occasion also served a powerful cause, raising vital funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association. The commitment to charity was at the core of the day’s programme, with players, volunteers and fans coming together to support those affected by MND.

In front of a vibrant crowd of over 1,300, fans were treated to an enthralling exhibition match as Spurs Legends rolled back the years in a high-quality contest against a spirited Eastbourne United XI.

The Eastbourne United team and their mascots - picture by Grizzly Pics

The home side, led by midfield orchestrators Matt Crabb, Ben Austin and Anthony Storey, showed impressive chemistry and flair, while frontmen Bailo Camara and Nathan Crabb provided attacking firepower.

For the visiting Spurs Legends, fan favourites including Pascal Chimbonda, who made the journey from Newcastle, joined Kevin Wilson and Southend United manager Kevin Maher in midfield to represent the North London club with pride and passion. Their manager John praised the hospitality and standard of football, saying the squad had already asked to return next year with an even larger team.

Throughout the day, the community came together in solidarity. All Stars Eastbourne mascots walked both teams on to the pitch, setting the tone for a day steeped in sportsmanship and joy. Children and fans engaged with the players all afternoon, underscoring the Spurs Legends’ enduring commitment to grassroots football and meaningful charitable causes.

Beyond the pitch, the Oval buzzed with youth exhibition games, live music, a tombola and an array of food trucks, creating a festival atmosphere. The club continues to strengthen its foundations, fostering local talent and offering space for both football and business to flourish.

Chairman Matt Thompson extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended: “We are truly grateful to all who came and supported this incredible day. It was amazing to see the Oval filled with families and supporters, and I want to thank everyone for respecting the facility and helping us create such a positive atmosphere. Events like this show the power of football in uniting our community.”

The occasion would not have been possible without the support of sponsors including DB Domestics, McDonald’s, Brewers, Slim Butcher, Online Ticket Seller, and The View Hotel.

Next up at the Oval, Brighton & Hove Albion Legends visit on Friday, June 27 (7:30pm) – tickets go on sale this week.