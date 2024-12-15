Brighton and Hove Albion players ratings as they are held by Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling draw

Nikita Parris with teammate Bruna Vilamala. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Albion drew with Tottenham in their final WSL game of the year following a sumptuous strike from Marisa Olislagers on Saturday.

Despite a strong start to the game for Tottenham, the Seagulls grew into the match and looked the livelier of the teams as the half progressed.

The scoreline remained goalless at half time, however both sides displayed impressive link up play and a looping header from Nikita Parris tested Tottenham goalkeeper Eleanor Heeps.

Tottenham were on the front foot in the second half, with a shot from Bethany England being parried away by Sophie Baggaley to deny Spurs the opener.

Heeps parried Parris‘ shot away too in the 64th minute as Albion produced their closest opportunity.

England opened the scoring for Tottenham with 15 minutes to go, as Martha Thomas played the ball into the box and the striker struck it into the net.

Minutes later Tottenham could have doubled their advantage as Hayley Raso played a searching ball across to Naz. Her back-heeled effort rolled just wide of the post however.

Albion found their equaliser through a sumptuous strike into the top corner from Olislagers. Tottenham failed to clear Rachel McLauchan’s ball into the box, allowing Olislagers to hit a half volley back across goal.

Following a lengthy stoppage in the match due to a medical emergency in the crowd, the game resumed with both sides pushing for a late winner.

However neither side could secure the three points, with Albion ending the year 5th in the WSL league table with an impressive 17 points.

These are the player ratings for Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Women.

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - 6 Baggaley produced an assured display for Albion, playing confidently out from the back and making several saves when called upon.

Poppy Pattinson - 6 The left back displayed her strength with various interceptions, looking as always to cut out play and quickly advance Albion attacks from the left flank.

Guro Bergsvand - 6 An assured performance as usual from the Albion centre-back, with Bergsvand playing confidently out from the back and providing several important interceptions for Brighton.

Jorelyn Carabalí- 6 The right back advanced up the flank for Albion as they enjoyed possession in spells, releasing various through balls to try and craft something for the Seagulls.

Rachel McLauchlan- 6 Her early combination play with Seike proved to be fruitless as there was miscommunication between the pair. Despite a more quiet display from McLauchlan, her cross into the box ultimately allowed Brighton to score their equaliser.

Jelena Čanković- 6 Involved in much of Albion’s first half attacks, with her neat play under pressure allowing Brighton to counteract the Tottenham press.

Vicky Losada C- 6 The Spaniard dealt with Tottenham’s press well in the first half, transfering play quickly across the midfield and making various interceptions.

Marisa Olislagers- 7 The midfielder looked to create for Albion down the left flank, and was involved in much of Brighton’s build up play. Her wondrous half volley levelled the score late on for Albion.

Kiko Seike- 6 The Japanese striker couldn’t involve herself in Brighton’s first half play, however was a threat for Albion in the second half with her pacy runs.

Nikita Parris- 7 The Albion striker involved herself in play throughout the match, making promising runs with the ball and displaying her strength.

Pauline Bremer- 5 The forward was involved in some of Albion’s attacks toward the end of the half, however was replaced by promising young talent Agyemang at half-time.

Brighton substitutes: Michelle Agyemang, Bruna Vilamala

Michelle Agyemang- 6 Replaced Bremer at half-time. Displayed her strength and attacking threat as she made several runs forward for Albion.

Bruna Vilamala- 6 Replaced Čanković in the 81st minute and injected some energy into the Albion side. Claimed the assist for Olislagers’ impressive strike.