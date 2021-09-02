Sseaford can't break into Villa - Charlie hits big-time for Ringmer

Charlie Conrath’s match winning goal for Ringmer AFC

It was a case of two sides cancelling each other out in the end, with neither being able to create much in terms of meaningful opportunities throughout the game.

The first effort of the game for the visitors, after striker Charlie Morley was released in behind before firing a strong effort into the hands of Villa ‘keeper Lucas Svendela-Goetze just under the five minutes mark. Both sides looked to adopt a similar direct style of play in the first half, looking to exploit space in behind.

However both sides, as would go on to be the story of the game, were unable to make anything out of what space they were able to find in the attacking third. The visitors looked the more controlled of the two sides early on, with Montpelier susceptible to giving up possession through unforced errors on several occasions.

Seaford continued to show glimpses of their attacking capability with half an hour played, after some good work between Morley and Reece Edwards on the flank eventually led to the ball finding right back Shaun Skipper whose low strike was no challenge for the ‘keeper in the end. With no other real chances of note occurring for the rest of the half, it seemed as if changes would likely be necessary on both sides if either were to pose more of an attacking threat.

Despite both teams making changes upon the start of the second period, the game carried on in rather the same fashion from where it had left off in the first. For Seaford, the introductions of Billy Pout and Tim Moyo looked to add a different dynamic to their style of play, though they would continue to be frustrated by the low line of the compact Montpelier defence.

With only five minutes remaining, Seaford’s persistence was almost rewarded, after winger Simon Piper did well to pick out the run of Pout, whose well-hit strike narrowly evaded the far post. After a late flurry of pressure for the away side had looked to run its course, midfielder Matt Ford came within inches of finding the winner in extra time after a wonderful effort from 25 yards cannoned back off the crossbar. An agonizing finish to the game, with the late dismissal of left back Aaron Winser for a second yellow card adding salt to the wound of coming so close in the dying embers.

Montpelier are likely to be the happier of the two sides given the overall run of play throughout the game. But it was not too disheartening of a result according to Seaford Town manager Paul Wise, who didn’t feel as if it was a case of two points dropped for his side after the match.

Ringmer AFC 1 Rotherfield 0

Mid Sussex Leauge premier

In a game as tight as the scoreline suggests a first half goal from Charlie Conrath was the difference between two well-organised teams.

The first half saw Ringmer dominate possession, but wayward finishing and half rather than clear chances meant the game result was in the balance throughout.

Despite Ringmer’s attacking quartet of Ben Earle, Marcin Ruda, Tom Stevenson, and Callum Connor combining well against Rotherfield’s low block in open play, it was a set piece that led to an opener.

Ben Earle delivered an in-swinging corner that was met by Ben Gardner’s volley. That effort deflected to Conrath who opened his account for the season with a clinical left foot strike.

Minutes prior to the corner, Ringmer felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty in the other major talking point of the half.

Ruda latched on to Earle’s freekick before being taken out by Rotherfield’s goalkeeper after rounding him inside the six-yard box.

The second half proved to be a more balanced affair with both sides largely cancelling one another out.

Clear cut chances were hard to come by even as Ringmer pushed for a win with the introduction of attacking trio Ryan Craig, Sam Strutt, Sam Sowter, and playmaker Rob Le Cras.

The greatest influencers were defensive players. Glenn Hunt and Bradley Duke gave exemplary cover to Theo Whiting and Sam Bines and MoM Joe Whiting made two excellent saves.