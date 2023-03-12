Edit Account-Sign Out
St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3: 39 pictures of a brilliant win for Danny Bloor's men

Eastbourne Borough came back from 2-1 down at half time to beat St Albans City on Saturday.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Shiloh Remy equalised on 27 minutes after Shaun Jeffers opened the scoring. Chay Cooper then restored the home side’s lead.

Second half goals from Luke Pearce and Norman Wabo gave Borough all three points.

Photographer Lydia Redman was there to catch to all the action and celebrations.

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

1. St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

2. St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

3. St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

4. St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3

Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman

