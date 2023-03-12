Eastbourne Borough came back from 2-1 down at half time to beat St Albans City on Saturday.
Shiloh Remy equalised on 27 minutes after Shaun Jeffers opened the scoring. Chay Cooper then restored the home side’s lead.
Second half goals from Luke Pearce and Norman Wabo gave Borough all three points.
Photographer Lydia Redman was there to catch to all the action and celebrations.
St Albans City 2, Eastbourne Borough 3
Eastbourne Borough recovered from 2-1 down at half-time to win 3-2 at St Albans City. Picture by Lydia Redman
Photo: Lydia Redman
